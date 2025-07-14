Club World Cup Final: ‘I didn’t know he was …’ – Cole Palmer’s Donald Trump moment sparks meme fest | Football News

President Donald Trump presents Chelsea’s Cole Palmer with the golden ball trophy after Chelsea won against Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain in style on Sunday as the 32-team edition of the Club World Cup came to a close. Two goals from main man Cole Palmer and another from their summer signing João Pedro meant that Enzo Maresca’s side prevailed in the final.Coming up against a formidable PSG side that were fresh off a thrilling UEFA Champions League final win and a 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid in the Club World Cup semis, the odds were not in favour of the English side.However, an ingenious ploy in midfield and some tactical tweaks saw Chelsea outplay their opponents in the final and comfortably land a 3-0 win at the MetLife Stadium in the United States. While Palmer took center stage for his stunning brace in the first half and the threaded pass to Pedro to make it 3-0, he also made headlines for sporting a rather confused look when his side lifted the trophy.Several clips on social media show the 23-year-old visibly confused as his team celebrated the title on stage. Viral videos showed the player looking puzzled as captain Reece James prepared to lift the trophy.Held as a precursor to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, several top names were in attendance for the final on Sunday. US President Donald Trump was among the spectators and came up on stage as the victors prepared to lift the cup.However, fans noticed that Palmer did not appear at ease and looked on, bewildered, at the President. He was also seen gesturing to Reece James, as if posing a question about why the official was sharing the stage with them.Clarifying the incident afterwards, Palmer said: “No, I knew he was going to be there, but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand where we lift the trophy. So, I was a bit confused.”With his crucial brace and assist in the final, Palmer was named Player of the Match.