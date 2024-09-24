Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Deepika Padukone Share Candid Moment at SRK’s Mannat, Pic Goes Viral

Coldplay’s upcoming tour has ignited excitement among fans, especially with a throwback photo of lead singer Chris Martin and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone making waves online. This photograph, captured during a party hosted by Shah Rukh Khan back in 2016, has resurfaced, fueling anticipation for the band’s scheduled performances in India in 2025.

In 2016, Coldplay visited India as part of the Global Citizen Festival, captivating audiences with a memorable show. Following the concert, Shah Rukh Khan threw an exclusive bash at his residence, Mannat, where celebrities mingled with the British rock stars. It was at this star-studded event that the now-viral photo of Chris Martin and Deepika Padukone was taken. In the image, Martin appears in a relaxed, turquoise blue t-shirt, sitting closely with Deepika, who is animatedly discussing something, her expression one of enthusiasm and clarity. This candid moment, shared by the Coldplay India X social media handle, shows the duo in a deep and casual conversation.

The photo’s resurgence on social media has not only sparked nostalgia but also heightened the buzz around Coldplay’s return. The band has announced a three-date stint at Mumbai’s iconic DY Patil Stadium, with tickets selling out rapidly, indicating the massive following they still command in India. The frenzy was palpable, as fans experienced website crashes and long queues online, trying to secure tickets to see their favourite band perform live.

Moreover, Chris Martin’s admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, which he publicly acknowledged in 2019 by tweeting “Shah Rukh Khan forever,” adds another layer of connection between Coldplay and the Indian audience.

As Coldplay prepares to bring their music back to Indian soil, fans are hopeful for more such moments of cultural exchange and interaction. Whether it’s another party hosted by Bollywood royalty or impromptu collaborations, the possibilities are endless.