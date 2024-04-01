Crew Box Office Day 3: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Starrer Set BO On Fire; Enters Rs 50 Cr Worldwide

Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew drew audiences in massive numbers into the theatres over the weekend. As a result, the film had a smooth landing in the Rs 50 crore club worldwide and is going strong. The all-female lead film, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, earned Rs 21.40 crore gross worldwide on its Day 3 at the box office. This has led to Crew collecting Rs 62.53 crore worldwide gross in just three days. Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed that the film concluded its first weekend in India with a collection of Rs 32.60 cr.

He took to X and wrote, “#Crew ends the first quarter of 2024 with a BANG… Released alongside #Hollywood giant #GodzillaXKong, #Crew packs an impressive weekend total, laying the foundation for a HIT. [Week 1] Fri 10.28 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 11.45 cr. Total: ₹ 32.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. A strong start was always on the cards thanks to [i] well-cut trailer, [ii] superb music and [iii] #GoodFriday holiday [on Fri], but the wonderful biz on Sat – Sun has elevated it to the SUCCESS category. After #Article370 [Feb 2024], #Crew [March 2024] is the second female-centric film in the *first quarter of 2024* to go from strength to strength with each passing day.”

Crew revolves around three airhostesses who get involved in a smuggling racket. Their greed lands them in trouble and eventually, the film turns into a heist. Crew has received much praise from critics and Bollywood stars. Karan Johar shared an Instagram Story and wrote, “CREW was unapologetic and super fun. The girls killed it. Kudos to the powerhouse and my Gemini soulmate @ektarkapoor… the fashionably forever filmmaker @rheakapoor… the eternal fountain of genius talent @tabutiful… the always awesome and super gorgeous @kritisanon… and last but never the least my POO forever!! What a superstar you are my bebo @kareenakapoorkhan #girlpowerrules.”

He added, “Badhai ho Rajesh Krishnan. So much love to my favourite Shobha aunty and Jeetu uncle. And to proud parents and my dearest friends @anilskapoor and @kapoor.sunita. Shoutout to @diljitdosanjh for his incredible swag and mega screen presence.”

Alia Bhatt was also all praise for the film. “This #Crew has smashed the BO (sparkle emoji). Congratulations to these outstanding women on and off screen,” she wrote.