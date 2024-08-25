Cricket meets shooting! Suryakumar Yadav turns shooter, Manu Bhaker batter | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India’s star shooter Manu Bhaker recently shared a fun moment on social media with cricketer Suryakumar Yadav .In the photo, Manu, who won two medals in pistol shooting at the Paris Olympics, playfully posed as a batter, while Suryakumar took on the role of a pistol shooter.The lighthearted interaction between the two athletes delighted fans.“Learning techniques of a new sport with the Mr. 360 of India! Suryakumar Yadav,” Manu captioned the photo.

Manu’s outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics included two bronze medals — one in the 10m air pistol and another in the 25m air pistol mixed event with partner Sarabjot Singh .

Suryakumar also shined in the final of the T20 World Cup against South Africa in Barbados, taking a game-changing catch that helped India secure a seven-run victory and the coveted trophy.

Suryakumar was appointed India’s T20I captain after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20Is following India’s triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup .