রবিবার , ২৫ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১০ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Cricket meets shooting! Suryakumar Yadav turns shooter, Manu Bhaker batter | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৫, ২০২৪ ১১:০৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Cricket meets shooting! Suryakumar Yadav turns shooter, Manu Bhaker batter | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India’s star shooter Manu Bhaker recently shared a fun moment on social media with cricketer Suryakumar Yadav.
In the photo, Manu, who won two medals in pistol shooting at the Paris Olympics, playfully posed as a batter, while Suryakumar took on the role of a pistol shooter.
The lighthearted interaction between the two athletes delighted fans.
“Learning techniques of a new sport with the Mr. 360 of India! Suryakumar Yadav,” Manu captioned the photo.

Manu’s outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics included two bronze medals — one in the 10m air pistol and another in the 25m air pistol mixed event with partner Sarabjot Singh.

Suryakumar also shined in the final of the T20 World Cup against South Africa in Barbados, taking a game-changing catch that helped India secure a seven-run victory and the coveted trophy.
Suryakumar was appointed India’s T20I captain after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20Is following India’s triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup.





