মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৩ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Cricketers are humans, not robots’: Pat Cummins on Australia’s T20I struggles against India | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৮, ২০২৩ ২:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
1701161361 photo



msid 105556694,imgsize 48580

NEW DELHI: After his side’s Twenty20 team struggled in India immediately following their 50-over World Cup victory, Australia‘s skipper Pat Cummins stated on Tuesday that cricket players were “not robots”.
Four days after the World Cup final on November 19, a five-match Twenty20 series began in India, with seven members of the winning Australian team staying behind.

Aussie reinforcements after two defeats: The first two games were won by a subpar Indian team; reports from Australia said that Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, and Chris Green were among the replacements sent to relieve the struggling World Cup heroes.

Endless workload: Given that the players-some of whom have been playing in India since September-had a hectic domestic cricket summer ahead of them, including Test matches against Pakistan and the West Indies, Cummins acknowledged the strain on them.

Cummins stood by his men while talking to reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground

They’re humans, they’re not robots. Putting everything into a World Cup and then playing a couple of days later — I probably don’t begrudge them if they’re not at 100 percent. These are still games for Australia and it’s great that these tours do provide opportunities for some of the younger guys, or guys who might not be in the first eleven. I think these are important tours and you can get a lot out of them.

Pat Cummins

David Warner‘s future: After the Pakistan series, veteran opener David Warner, who was left out of the T20I team the night before the India series, is expected to say goodbye to Test cricket.
Warner, 37, was Australia’s top World Cup scorer with 535 runs, but his Test place has been in doubt following a poor run of red-ball play.
Cummins said Warner was ‘hitting the ball beautifully at the moment’

He wasn’t just playing for himself out there, he would go and take the game on, be really brave and really take it to the opposition.

Pat Cummins on David Warner’s displays in India

Home series against Pakistan: The first Test against Pakistan starts on December 14 in Perth before the Boxing Day match in Melbourne. The third and final Test will be at Warner’s home Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3, 2024.
With AFP inputs





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

চট্টগ্রামে যুবককে পিটিয়ে হত্যা
চট্টগ্রামে যুবককে পিটিয়ে হত্যা
বাংলাদেশ
1701161361 photo
‘Cricketers are humans, not robots’: Pat Cummins on Australia’s T20I struggles against India | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
sd 18 2023 11 952efadaaf9ba046ded2f3a408bbaf26 16x9
Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Contestant Poornima Ravi Spotted In Trailer Of Nayanthara’s Next
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm two bnp mirajs xsj 800x420
দলের ২ শীর্ষ নেতাকে বহিষ্কার করল বিএনপি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm CTG Noman 800x416

নোমানের সঙ্গে ৩০ নেতা, ইসি’র আদেশ লঙ্ঘন

 8db7b26d930cff8aa404a4c40aea3564 57c95d235d56e

বৃহস্পতিবার থেকে অফিস, যন্ত্রচালিত সব যানবাহন বন্ধ থাকবে

 wm Mohiuddin Bachhu CTG 10 800x416

‘হেসে-খেলে’ জিতে সংসদের পথে মহিউদ্দিন বাচ্চু

 Untitled 1 copy image 1647201047

লন্ডনে রেলস্টেশনের নাম লেখা হলো বাংলায়

 lifee

নিঃসঙ্গতায় ভুগছেন ? একা থাকলে ভাল থাকা যায় ! জেনে নিন বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতামত

 40 1

সাতক্ষীরায় কোটি টাকা আত্মসাৎকারী ভূয়া এনজিও’র পরিচালক আটক – Corporate Sangbad

 Pabna Humain chain Photo 28 08 2022 scaled

পাবনায় বিরিয়ানি খেয়ে ৪০ শিক্ষার্থী অসুস্থ প্রতিবাদে মানবন্ধন কর্মসূচী পালন

 received 709629043386375

মেহেরপুর শহরে ৫ শতাধিক মানুষের মাঝে কম্বল বিতরণ

 3 9

জাতীয় শোক দিবস উপলক্ষ্যে ডিএসই’র ভার্চুয়্যাল স্মরণসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল – Corporate Sangbad

 1681507574 photo

Harry Brook: Glad I could shut people who were slagging me off on social media: Harry Brook | Cricket News