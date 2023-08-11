শুক্রবার , ১১ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৭শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Instagram’s Rich List for third consecutive year | Off the field News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১১, ২০২৩ ১:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1691696949 photo


Cristiano Ronaldo has once again outperformed the competition, being voted Instagram’s top earner for the third year in a row.

Ronaldo, who was named the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes in July for the first time since 2017 after moving to Saudi Arabia, has now topped the 2023 Instagram Rich List, a global indicator of online popularity.
The list was developed by Hopper HQ, an Instagram scheduling tool, and is based on internal and publicly available data on how much each user can charge for an Instagram and YouTube post.

According to Hopper HQ, the Portugal forward earns a whopping $3.23 million each Instagram post as he approaches 600 million followers on the social media network.
Ronaldo’s closest competition on the list is Lionel Messi, with the Argentina World Cup winner commanding about $2.6 million for each position.

Ronaldo

This puts the two football titans ahead of not only other athletes, but even celebrities like singer and actress Selena Gomez, reality star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner, and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
Only two other athletes made the Top 20: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Brazilian footballer Neymar.
Neymar earns nearly twice as much per post as his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe.
“It still astounds me that the platform’s annual revenue grows year after year,” Mike Bandar, co-founder of Hopper HQ, remarked.
“However, what fascinates me the most are the consistent players at the top.” It’s clear that traditional superstars’ gloss and glamour still have sway over the new ‘influencer’ status.
“Ronaldo and Messi not only dominate the pitch, but also the digital sphere, as it’s clear they personify the power of personal branding and the influence it holds over us ‘ordinary’ people.”
TikTok star Khaby Lame, the highest earning Instagram influencer, ranks 40th on the list. Ronaldo gets over ten times as much than Lame for his Instagram postings.
(With inputs from Reuters)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm HSC Exam 2022 4
চট্টগ্রামে এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার্থী বেড়েছে ৮ হাজার
বাংলাদেশ
1691696949 photo
Cristiano Ronaldo tops Instagram’s Rich List for third consecutive year | Off the field News
খেলাধুলা
WhatsApp Image 2023 08 10 at 8.53.56 PM
Roti: এক মাস টানা রুটি খাচ্ছেন না? জানেন অজান্তেই শরীরে কী ক্ষতি ডাকছেন? জেনে নিন কী বলছেন বিশেষজ্ঞ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
srk omg 2 review akshay kumar
SRK Gives Savage Reply To Fan Over ‘Zinda Banda’ Song Criticism; OMG 2 Review Starring Akshay Kumar
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
board sovaa 2

৫ কোম্পানির বোর্ড সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Hypersonic Missile 17.10.20

হাইপারসনিক ক্ষেপণাস্ত্রের গোপন পরীক্ষা চালিয়েছে চীন

 amitabh bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan Looks Hale And Hearty As He Takes A Stroll at Jalsa Amid Recovery; See Photo

 wm HK

স্মরণ কর্মসূচি থেকে নারী সংগঠক গ্রেফতার

 Baṅgabandhur Majare Sraddha Nibedan Pic 1

টুঙ্গিপাড়ায় বঙ্গবন্ধুর সমাধিতে শিবগঞ্জের এমপি ডা. শিমুলের শ্রদ্ধা

 LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Pusti 27.11.2022

দেহে সঠিক পুষ্টির জন্য কী খাবেন, কী খাবেন না

 kds accsosoris

কেডিএস এক্সেসরিজ নতুন বিনিয়োগে যাবে – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20220921 WA0004

বশেমুরবিপ্রবি পিরোজপুরকে বুয়েটের আদলে গড়া হবে: নবনিযুক্ত উপাচার্য সাইফুদ্দিন

 kim min kyung

Veteran South Korean Actress Kim Min-Kyung Passes Away at Age 61

 download 65 1

অপুষ্টিতে ১০ লাখ আফগান শিশুর মৃত্যুর আশঙ্কা করছে ইউনিসেফ