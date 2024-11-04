CSK might rest MS Dhoni for few games to get the best out of him: Ricky Ponting | Cricket News

MS Dhoni. (Photo by R.Satish Babu/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might strategically rest MS Dhoni in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. This comes after CSK retained the former Indian captain for the next season of the IPL. Ponting suggests that this strategy could help CSK utilize Dhoni’s experience and skills most effectively.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, has been an integral part of CSK’s success over the years. He led the team to five IPL titles, showcasing his leadership and cricketing prowess.

“Two seasons ago he probably had his worst season, but then last year again, he bounced back into really impacting some games like the MS Dhoni of old,” Ponting said on the recent episode of The ICC Review.

Despite a challenging season two years ago, Dhoni bounced back strongly last year, reminding everyone of his capabilities. Ponting acknowledges Dhoni’s impact on the game and suggests that CSK might opt to rest him occasionally to manage his workload.

“I think it will be exactly the same now…they might not get him through the whole season. They might think about leaving him out for a game and resting him up here and there to make sure that they’re getting the best out of him.”

Ponting recognizes Dhoni’s value to the team, not just as a player but also as a mentor and leader. He believes Dhoni’s presence, whether on or off the field, will be crucial for CSK.

“Any team that he’s in, whether he’s captain or not, he’s always going to be a mentor and a leader around that group, whether he’s playing, whether he’s sitting on the sidelines, that’s just who he is…he’s crucial to Chennai, for that leadership that he brings on and off the field,” Ponting stated.

Ponting highlights Dhoni’s ability to maintain a high level of performance throughout his long career. He admires Dhoni’s consistency and ranks him among the best players in the game.

“The best players are the ones that are able to maintain such a high level for a long time…for 10, 12, 14-year careers.”

Ponting emphasizes Dhoni’s adaptability and evolution as a player. He points out Dhoni’s shift in batting position and how he continues to make an impact despite not always facing a large number of deliveries.

“He’s actually batting the last 20 balls of an innings now but still showing that you can make a big impact on the game by doing that,” Ponting added.