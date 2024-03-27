বুধবার , ২৭ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১৩ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

CSK vs GT Highlights, IPL: All-round Chennai Super Kings thrash Gujarat Titans by 63 runs | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৭, ২০২৪ ৫:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1711496423 photo



msid 108799554,imgsize 86322

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings showcased their prowess with a comprehensive 63-run victory over Gujarat Titans in their second match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday.
The match, held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, witnessed a spectacular display of cricketing talent as CSK’s batsmen dazzled before their bowlers ran riot, leaving the Titans struggling to keep up.
SCORECARD: CSK vs GT
Sent in to bat first, CSK’s batting lineup delivered a scintillating performance, posting a formidable total of 206 for 6.
Ruturaj Gaikwad laid the foundation with a composed 46 off 36 balls, while Rachin Ravindra’s aggressive 46 off just 20 deliveries provided the early momentum. However, it was Shivam Dube‘s explosive innings that stole the show, as he unleashed his beast mode to smash a rapid 51 off 23 balls, including five towering sixes, propelling CSK past the 200-run mark.

In response, the Titans faltered in their chase, struggling to counter CSK’s formidable bowling attack.

Despite efforts from key players such as Wriddhiman Saha (21) and B Sai Sudharsan (37), the Titans failed to build substantial partnerships.
The dismissal of the Titans’s skipper Shubman Gill early in the innings set the tone for their downfall, and despite a brief contribution from David Miller (21), the Titans could only manage to reach 143 for 8 in their allotted overs.

CSK’s bowlers displayed exceptional skill and control, with Deepak Chahar (2-28), Mustafizur Rahman (2-30), Tushar Deshpande (2-21), and Matheesha Pathirana (1-29) picking up crucial wickets at regular intervals to thwart the Titans’s chase.
With this commanding victory, CSK further solidified their position as a dominant force in the IPL 2024 season. Their all-round performance serves as a warning to other teams, highlighting their determination to defend the title.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Communist Party of Bangladesh CPB Logo 18 05 2021
সম্মিলিত শ্রদ্ধার ঐতিহ্য খর্ব করা যাবে না: সিপিবি
বাংলাদেশ
1711496423 photo
CSK vs GT Highlights, IPL: All-round Chennai Super Kings thrash Gujarat Titans by 63 runs | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
vin diesel deepika padukone 2024 03 ae0664fabb7f33bff28620d426ee40ef
Vin Diesel Shares Unseen Pic With Deepika Padukone, Asks Fans Interesting Question: ‘Who Would Play…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm BCS Election 2024 News Photo 26 03 2024
কম্পিউটার সমিতির নির্বাচন ৩ এপ্রিল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
intraco refueling station

দরপতনের শীর্ষে ইন্ট্রাকো রি-ফুয়েলিং স্টেশন – Corporate Sangbad

 car 2

মাস্টারকার্ড, এমটিবি ও ই-কুরিয়ার নারী উদ্যোক্তাদের আনল প্রিপেইড কার্ড

 image 458362 1630053305

জাতীয় কবির প্রয়াণ দিবসে যে আক্ষেপের কথা জানালেন নাতনি

 untitled design 26 1

First-Look Motion Poster of Kannada Actor Sharan-Starrer Choo Mantar Released

 wm gaza

৭২ ঘণ্টায় ৬০ ইসরায়েলি সামরিক যান ধ্বংস করেছে হামাস

 1702662206 photo

Kuldeep Yadav: ‘He was always there…’: Kuldeep Yadav credits Yuzvendra Chahal for his impressive performance against South Africa | Cricket News

 mutual fanf3

২ মিউচ্যুয়াল ফান্ডের ট্রাস্টি সভা ২৯ জুন – Corporate Sangbad

 Delhi Murder 11

তেলেঝোলে-কষা মাংস খেয়েও রোগা থাকা যায়, শুধু এই রেসিপিগুলি জেনে নিন

 IMG 20220827 WA0000

টাঙ্গাইলে একটি বালিকা উচ্চ বিদ্যালয় রক্ষায় বিলাসবহুল রিসোর্টের গেইট সরানোর নির্দেশ

 wm mohammad helal

নিখোঁজ অটোরিকশা চালকের লাশ মিলল ধানক্ষেতে