Daldal First Look Revealed At IFFI 2025: Bhumi Pednekkar Opens Up On Her Role In The Psychological Thriller Series | Bollywood News

Daldal is headlined by Bhumi Pednekkar. It is created by Suresh Triveni and helmed by Amrit Raj Gupta.

Bhumi Pednekkar’s powerful performances never fail to captivate audiences. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress is now all set for her next venture, Daldal. At IFFI 2025, OTT platform, Prime Video revealed the first look of the series, which is going to be a thrilling murder mystery and a psychological crime thriller.

The series is adapted from Vish Dhamija’s bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar and centers on Mumbai’s newly appointed DCP Rita Ferreira. Her relentless pursuit of a ruthless killer drags her into the city’s dark side, forcing her to confront haunting memories from her past.

Prime Video’s official Instagram handle shared snippets from the event where the first look of the show was unveiled. Bhumi Pednekkar, who headlines the series, looked stunning in a black ensemble. She was seen posing alongside the show’s creators.

‘Power Doesn’t Need To Be Loud’: Bhumi Pednekkar

Speaking about her character Rita Ferreira at the event, the Bhakshak actress explained that Rita is a woman of action rather than words. She explained, “From the women in my home, I learned that power doesn’t need to be loud. It can be quiet, resilient and rooted in constantly questioning the world around you. That’s something I saw my mother do every day and something Rita does too.” Bhumi added, “She doesn’t say much but she does a lot. If actions speak louder than words, I don’t think there’s a character that embodies that more than Rita.”

Most Challenging Role Yet?

Bhumi stated that playing Rita Ferreira was a unique challenge for her. For the first time, she couldn’t rely on dialogues or even expressive eyes to convey emotions. Instead, she had to communicate entirely through subtle physical cues. She explained, “How her neck tightens with guilt or how her body responds to anger.”

For Bhumi, the process was intense and it took months for her to come out of it, but it was deeply rewarding because she was “pushed by a team that believed in complexity, in darkness, in writing anti-hero traits for women.” She added that such roles are rarely written for women in Bollywood.

Daldal Storyline

Daldal is created by Suresh Triveni and helmed by Amrit Raj Gupta. The series is bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment. Along with Bhumi, the series features Aditya Rawal and Samara Tijori.

