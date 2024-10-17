Dale Steyn: Bowling coach part ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead IPL 2025 | Cricket News

Dale Steyn (Photo credit: BCCI/IPL)

NEW DELHI: Former South African speedster Dale Steyn on Thursday announced his exit from Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the next season.

Steyn was the bowling coach at Sunrisers and was part of the coaching staff since 2022.

The 41-year-old had earlier made himself unavailable for IPL 2024, citing personal reasons.

In a social media post, Steyn thanked the franchise while mentioning that he will continue to work South African T20 franchise Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 .

During his playing days, Steyn had represented Deccan Chargers (now defunct), Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers and Gujarat Lions (now defunct) in the IPL.

Pacer last represented RCB in 2020 before being named Sunrisers bowling coach a couple of years later.

During his stint at SRH, Steyn mentored quite a few Indian pacers, one of them being Umran Malik.

After Steyn made himself unavailable for IPL 2024, the franchise roped in New Zealander James Franklin as their bowling coach.

Sunrisers went on to play the final in the last edition where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the summit clash.