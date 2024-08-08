বৃহস্পতিবার , ৮ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২৪শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Dalljiet Kaur Says ‘Justice Will Be Served’ After Filing FIR Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet Kaur Says ‘Justice Will Be Served’ After Filing FIR Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated:

Dalljiet Kaur has accused Nikhil Patel of cheating. (Photos: Instagram)

Dalljiet Kaur has accused Nikhil Patel of cheating. (Photos: Instagram)

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot in March 2023. However, the two filed for divorce earlier this year i.e. after 10 months of their wedding.

Dalljiet Kaur’s legal battle with her estranged husband Nikhil Patel is not a secret. Ever since the two filed for divorce, they have levelled several allegations against each other. Recently, Dalljiet also filed an FIR against Nikhil and accused him of cruelty and criminal breach of trust. Days after, she hoped for justice from the Mumbai police.

On Thursday evening, Dalljiet Kaur took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of a hoarding featuring Mumbai police. In the caption, she wrote, “No matter where in the world, I know justice will be served.” Check it out here:

whatsapp image 2024 08 08 at 7.52.28 pm 1 2024 08 6f5ed0853322889fc014ae6de3bf0cdc
(Screengrab of Dalljiet Kaur’s Instagram story)

Dalljiet Kaur filed an FIR against Nikhil Patel on August 2 at Mumbai’s Agripada police station. The FIR was filed under sections 85 and 316 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This means that Dilljiet accused Nikhil of cruelty and criminal breach of trust.

However, this was not the first time that Dalljiet Kaur took legal action against her husband. In June this year, the actress also moved to the Nairobi City court against Nikhil and received a stay order to prevent Patel from evicting her or her son from their home in Kenya.

Prior to this, Nikhil also sent a legal notice to the actress and accused her of harassment. ETimes reported that Patel said, under the Indian Penal Code, The Information Technology Act of 2000 (India), and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012 (India), Dalljiet Kaur’s social media posts accusing him of an extra-marital affair were wrong.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot in March 2023. However, the two filed for divorce earlier this year i.e. after 10 months of their wedding. Last week, Dalljiet took to her Instagram handle to share her wedding pictures on the occasion of Nikhil’s birthday. She accused Nikhil of hurting her and wrote, “Right from sending my belongings to a storage house much before the date given by you through your PR articles to wiping the wall which I had painted for months with my chuda that I loved so much. And keeping a book in the foreground saying “subtle art of caring a FU**” You have impressive ways to hurt me. And I know you are not done. You will come up with more ways soon.”

chirag mugshot 2023 11 497616095485420c6efb4b620d94357d scaled
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com.



Source link

Dalljiet Kaur Says ‘Justice Will Be Served’ After Filing FIR Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel
Dalljiet Kaur Says ‘Justice Will Be Served’ After Filing FIR Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel
Watch: Teammates bow down to PR Sreejesh after victorious last dance, skipper Harmanpreet lifts him on shoulder | Paris Olympics 2024 News
Watch: Teammates bow down to PR Sreejesh after victorious last dance, skipper Harmanpreet lifts him on shoulder | Paris Olympics 2024 News
কুবিতে ছাত্ররাজনীতি নিষিদ্ধ
কুবিতে ছাত্ররাজনীতি নিষিদ্ধ
সুশাসন চাইলে সংস্কার জরুরী
সুশাসন চাইলে সংস্কার জরুরী
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
