Dalljiet Kaur Says ‘Justice Will Be Served’ After Filing FIR Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet Kaur’s legal battle with her estranged husband Nikhil Patel is not a secret. Ever since the two filed for divorce, they have levelled several allegations against each other. Recently, Dalljiet also filed an FIR against Nikhil and accused him of cruelty and criminal breach of trust. Days after, she hoped for justice from the Mumbai police.

On Thursday evening, Dalljiet Kaur took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of a hoarding featuring Mumbai police. In the caption, she wrote, “No matter where in the world, I know justice will be served.” Check it out here:

Dalljiet Kaur filed an FIR against Nikhil Patel on August 2 at Mumbai’s Agripada police station. The FIR was filed under sections 85 and 316 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This means that Dilljiet accused Nikhil of cruelty and criminal breach of trust.

However, this was not the first time that Dalljiet Kaur took legal action against her husband. In June this year, the actress also moved to the Nairobi City court against Nikhil and received a stay order to prevent Patel from evicting her or her son from their home in Kenya.

Prior to this, Nikhil also sent a legal notice to the actress and accused her of harassment. ETimes reported that Patel said, under the Indian Penal Code, The Information Technology Act of 2000 (India), and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012 (India), Dalljiet Kaur’s social media posts accusing him of an extra-marital affair were wrong.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot in March 2023. However, the two filed for divorce earlier this year i.e. after 10 months of their wedding. Last week, Dalljiet took to her Instagram handle to share her wedding pictures on the occasion of Nikhil’s birthday. She accused Nikhil of hurting her and wrote, “Right from sending my belongings to a storage house much before the date given by you through your PR articles to wiping the wall which I had painted for months with my chuda that I loved so much. And keeping a book in the foreground saying “subtle art of caring a FU**” You have impressive ways to hurt me. And I know you are not done. You will come up with more ways soon.”