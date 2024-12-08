Dappest & adL Bring Back Disco-Funk Magic With HeartBeat HeartBreak: ‘It’s A Universal Love Story’ | Exclusive

Last Updated: December 08, 2024, 18:29 IST

Dappest & adL, the dynamic duo from Shillong, are redefining disco-funk with their latest EP, HeartBeat HeartBreak. Blending the nostalgia of 70s and 80s grooves with modern vibes, this four-track masterpiece explores love through lush harmonies and funky basslines.

What happens when the golden era of disco and funk meets the soulful creativity of two dynamic musicians from Shillong? You get HeartBeat HeartBreak—the latest EP from Dappest & adL, a multi-genre duo that’s turning heads and moving feet. Known for their ability to blend nostalgia with modern vibes, Dappest (Dapher) and adL (Adiel) are on a mission to bring back the infectious energy of the 70s and 80s with a contemporary twist.

Their new 4-song EP isn’t just about groove—it’s a heartfelt exploration of love, inspired by the theory of limerence. Each track dives into a different phase of romance, from the euphoric highs to the bittersweet transitions, all wrapped in lush harmonies, funky basslines, and rhythms that make you want to hit the dance floor.

But the duo isn’t stopping there. For their first-ever live showcase of the EP, they’re taking the stage at the Akon Superfan Tour in Manila, opening for none other than Akon himself on December 3, 2024. It’s a big moment for this Shillong-based pair, who are proving that their unique sound can transcend borders and eras alike.

In this exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Dappest & adL talk about the making of HeartBeat HeartBreak, their creative process, and how they’re bringing disco-funk back with a modern twist. Buckle up for a conversation that’s as groovy as their music.

Your new EP channels the golden era of disco and funk. What inspired you to explore these genres, and how did you give them a modern twist?

adL: These sounds have always been a part of me growing up. As a kid, I’d hear my family playing disco and a lot of 80s R&B music at birthday parties or gatherings. It became a part of who I am. Making this type of dance music feels like reconnecting with my childhood. I pitched

the instrumentals to Dap (Dappest), and he was instantly on board. His writing and vocal performance bring the modern twist—melding new-school lyricism, melodies, and ad-libs with the beats to create something incredibly smooth.

The EP is rooted in the theory of limerence. Can you explain how you translated the emotional stages of love into music?

Dappest: It wasn’t a pre-existing idea for me; I always write from my own experiences. That’s important because your music should reflect who you are and what you want listeners to feel. I had gone through my own personal experiences, and this EP captures that journey—exploring the stages of falling in and out of love as derived from the theory of limerence. It’s a beautiful concept, and it just so happened to mirror my story perfectly. I went to the studio and poured my frustrations into the melodies. After hearing the playback, I realised I could frame the narrative around this theory through my own lens, and I thought that was an exciting idea.

Each track represents a chapter in a love story. Could you share the story behind one of your favorite tracks from the EP?

Dappest: My favorite song on the EP captures the initial stages of a relationship—the excitement of falling for someone, getting to know them, and imagining a future together. It’s one of the best feelings a person can experience.

“Just for You and Me” embodies those emotions. Everything, from the production to the harmonies, came from a sincere, wholesome place, which is why it’s my favorite track.

What message or feeling do you hope listeners take away from this EP?

It’s about relatability—showing listeners that love, in all its stages, is a universal experience. We want people to connect to these stories while also enjoying the project as a whole. And hopefully, it rekindles their love for disco and funk.

How do you see disco and funk as vehicles for storytelling, especially in a contemporary context?

Dappest: When you think of disco-funk, you think groove and dancing. But often, the stories within the music are overlooked—or sometimes, there isn’t even a story, just vibes and feel-good lyrics. That’s fine; I write songs like that too. With this EP, though, I saw a recurring narrative forming, and I thought it would be refreshing to use an upbeat, energetic genre like disco-funk to explore deeper themes, especially in a modern

context.

What role does self-expression play in your music, and how do you ensure authenticity in every track?

Dappest: Self-expression is at the core of my music. Writing and creating songs have always been my outlet. Staying authentic means being unapologetically yourself and expressing your feelings honestly.

Disco and funk have such distinct sounds. What were the key elements you focused on while producing this EP?

adL: For me, it’s all about the mixing. It’s the most critical element in my production process. We aimed to blur the lines between disco, funk, and samba to craft a lyric- and vocal-driven project

that celebrates the dance rhythms of the 70s and 80s.

How do your roles as a duo complement each other during the songwriting and production process?

Dappest: Working together has taught us to leverage each other’s strengths, making our creative process more efficient. Adiel often creates a rough sketch of the beat, which I take home to write on. The next day, we combine our ideas, mixing and matching until we find the perfect fit. It’s a fun process, and working with someone as like-minded as Adiel creatively makes it even more enjoyable.

What was the most challenging part of creating this EP, and how did you overcome it?

Making music is one of our greatest joys, but there are challenges—especially during the mixing stage. Patience is key; rushing can compromise the final product. We stick to our “has to sound decent on every speaker” policy to ensure quality

How has being based in Shillong influenced your sound and approach to music?

Shillong has a rich musical culture and a community that truly values art, which fosters a supportive environment for artists. Growing up surrounded by Western musical influences shaped my style. That’s why I feel most comfortable making English music. However, Shillong’s diverse soundscape means there’s room for all kinds of creativity.

Are there any artists or albums from the 70s and 80s that were particularly influential while working on this project?

Definitely. Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall with its vibrant disco-funk energy, Patrice Rushen’s Straight from the Heartwith its sophisticated R&B and jazz fusion, and The Gap Band’s iconic grooves on tracks like Outstanding and Burn Rubber on Me were major influences.

Do you approach live performances differently for international audiences versus local ones? What are your pre-show rituals or preparations before taking the stage?

Dappest: I always try to curate my songs so that listeners enjoy the live performances as much as the original recordings. This EP, rooted in disco-funk, naturally lends itself to high-energy, interactive performances. We aim for consistent production quality across all shows, adapting to budgets and settings. Personally, push-ups, vocal warm-ups, and a quick prayer help me centre myself before taking the stage.

How does performing live influence your music and the connection you feel with your audience?

Studio creation and live performance are two entirely different experiences—both equally rewarding. Live performances allow us to connect directly with the audience, feeling their energy and feeding off it, which influences how we approach future projects.

If you could collaborate with any disco or funk artist from the past or present, who would it be and why?

Collaborating with artists like Earth, Wind & Fire, George Benson, or Michael Jackson would have been a dream.

Are there any artists outside of the disco-funk genre who have influenced your sound?

We draw from a wide range of influences across genres, including hip-hop, R&B, Neo-Soul, Reggae, Afro-beats, and more. Our music is a blend of these styles, reflecting our view that artists are not required to confine themselves to a single style but instead explore and evolve.

What do you think makes your partnership as Dappest & adL unique in today’s music landscape?

Dappest: Working with adL has been incredible. His production skills and deep musical knowledge constantly inspire me. Partnering with him and our mix-and-master engineer Ardon Rumnong, has elevated my understanding of music. I’m always learning, and I’m lucky to have collaborators who are also my mentors.

adL: It’s easy to work with Dap because he approaches every new song or idea with a clean slate. As a producer, that openness makes it much easier for me to bring out the best in his performance through the production. We’re both still learning and just beginning to scratch the surface of what the vast universe of music has to offer. It also helps that we both set aside our egos and focus solely on creating art that makes people happy.

With this EP, how do you see your music evolving in the future? Are there other genres or themes you’d like to explore?

There’s so much more we want to explore—from new music to pushing creative boundaries with visuals and content. After wrapping up this disco-funk EP, we’re looking forward to consistent single releases and visuals that elevate our artistry