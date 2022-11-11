শুক্রবার , ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৬শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Darling Krishna Shines In This Otherwise Average Kannada Film

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১১, ২০২২ ৬:৫০ অপরাহ্ণ
001 29


Darling Krishna, who rose to fame with the serial Krishna Rukmini, successfully managed to carve a niche in the Kannada film industry with the Love Mocktail film franchise and Lucky Man. Now, the actor has once again won the hearts of many with his recent romantic-comedy flick Dil Pasand. In this film, Krishna has romanced not one but two actresses – Megha Shetty and Nishvika Naidu.

Dil Pasand takes the usual route of a dramatic love triangle. The story revolves around an IT engineer Santosh, played by Darling Krishna, who has been a hopeless romantic ever since his childhood. When his parents think that he is suitable for marriage, they set him up with a girl named Minchu, portrayed by Megha Shetty.

However, things go haywire when Santosh meets another woman, Aishwarya, played by Nishvika Naidu, in an intoxicated condition. His life takes an unexpected turn when he helps the stranger by letting her stay in his lodge. What happens next, forms the crux of Dil Pasand.

Embedded with comical elements, Dil Pasand is a cliched take on a love story between one man and two women. Although set in contemporary times, Dil Pasand’s plot seems to be a bit outdated. If the storyline were a bit stronger, the film would have struck a deeper chord with moviegoers.

However, it is Darling Krishna’s performance that will keep you glued to your seats. Debutante Megha Shetty did a commendable job with the little screen presence given to her in the film. Similarly, Nishvika also left a mark with her portrayal of Aishwarya in Dil Pasand. Viewers will see Nishvika in a never-before-seen avatar in this Shiva Tejass directorial.

Dil Pasand’s songs are undoubtedly a big hit. From Rama Rama Rama and Chooru Nanna Mannisu to Matthe Matthe Muddu Mohake, the feel-good tracks deserve a special mention. Arjun Janya has done a phenomenal job in composing the melodious numbers in the film. What’s more, Kannada superstar Ajay Rao, who makes a cameo appearance in the romantic comedy, just steals the show seamlessly.

All in all, this Kannada-language film will tickle your funny bone once in a while with a decent plot.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

