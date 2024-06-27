Darshan Case: Pavithra Gowda Allowed to Use Make-Up in Custody, Sub-Inspector Issued Notice

A notice has been issued by the Karnataka Police to a sub-inspector for allowing Pavithra Gowda, the main accused in the murder of Renukaswamy, to wear makeup while under lockup in the state women’s home.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is the second accused in the alleged killing of his fan Renukaswamy. Pavithra is presently under judicial custody and lodged at Parappana Agrahara along with actor and partner Darshan Thogudeepa.

Pavithra was found to have used makeup while leaving the home to go to the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station, where she is often brought for questioning as part of the investigation.

The woman officer, who was in-charge of accompanying and transporting Pavithra from the state home to the station and back, should have been more observant and not allowed the accused to apply makeup while in custody, the police department said.

According to a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner (West) S Girish, Gowda (Accused No. 1) was lodged at the state home every night while in police custody and “probably kept her makeup kit in her bag”.

“The lady PSI used to go there every day and escort her to the AP Nagar police station. The lady PSI could have observed this and prevented the accused from doing this. For this negligence, she has been issued a notice seeking an explanation,” said the DCP.

It is alleged that both Pavithra and Darshan were involved in brutally assaulting and subsequently killing Renukaswamy , and later dumping his body in a canal in Bengaluru after the victim sent offensive messages and photos to Pavithra.

Pavithra, Darshan and 15 others are currently in judicial custody.

A total of 17 people are accused in the murder case. According to police sources, Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder.

Renukaswamy’s body was found near a stormwater drain adjacent to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy’s death was caused due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries sustained.