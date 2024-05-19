রবিবার , ১৯ মে ২০২৪ | ৫ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Daryl Mitchell’s rebound catch of Virat Kohli leaves Anushka Sharma frustrated, disappointed | Cricket News

মে ১৯, ২০২৪ ১২:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1716057901 photo



msid 110236696,imgsize 35238

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli played a superb knock on a turning Chinnaswamy track in a must-win game for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.
The former RCB captain entertained the Bengaluru crowd with a brilliant innings of 47 off just 29 balls studded with 3 fours and 4 sixes before being holed out to Daryl Mitchell at long-on off Mitchell Santner.
Mitchell, who took a catch on the rebound, initially gave Kohli’s wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma a glimmer of hope that the catch wasn’t cleanly taken. However, her optimism quickly turned to disappointment when she realized that Mitchell had, in fact, secured the catch without any doubt.
Kohli also equalled another RCB legend Chris Gayle’s record for scoring most 700-plus runs in an IPL season.
This is now the second instance, Kohli has scored 700-plus runs in an IPL season — 973 runs scored in 2016 season.
Gayle had previously scored 733 runs in the 2012 edition and 708 in the following season.
Kohli also became the first player to amass an astounding 3000 runs at a single venue. This extraordinary achievement underscores Kohli’s unparalleled consistency and dominance in the tournament.
He now has 37 sixes in IPL 2024 — second most after 38 maximums which he fired in the 2016 edition of the league.





