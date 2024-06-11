মঙ্গলবার , ১১ জুন ২০২৪ | ২৮শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

‘Daylight robbery’: Controversial umpiring decision and DRS loophole haunt Bangladesh in narrow T20 World Cup loss | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১১, ২০২৪ ৯:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Bangladesh faced a heartbreaking four-run defeat to South Africa in a T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday. The match ended in controversy due to an umpiring error and a contentious Decision Review System (DRS) rule, leaving Bangladesh and their fans frustrated.
With 27 runs needed from 24 balls and six wickets in hand, Bangladesh appeared to be in a strong position.Set batters Mahmudullah and Towhid Hridoy were at the crease when Ottneil Baartman bowled the 17th over. On the second ball, Mahmudullah attempted a flick shot but missed, and the ball brushed his pads before racing to the boundary.
Umpire Sam Nogajski, however, adjudged Mahmudullah LBW. Mahmudullah reviewed the decision, and ball-tracking technology showed that the ball would have missed the leg stump, leading to the reversal of the on-field decision.
However, under current rules, the leg-bye boundary was not added to Bangladesh’s total because the ball is considered dead once the umpire signals an out, even if the decision is overturned.

This dead-ball rule meant that Bangladesh did not receive the four leg-byes, which ultimately contributed to their narrow loss. Several experts and fans took to social media to express their outrage over the loophole.
Former India batter Wasim Jaffer voiced his concern on social media, stating, “Mahmudullah was wrongly given out LBW, the ball went for four leg-byes. The decision was reversed on DRS. Bangladesh didn’t get the 4 runs as ball is dead once batter given out, even if wrongly. And SA ended up winning the game by 4 runs. Feel for Bangladesh fans.”

Actor Saiyami Kher also criticized the rule, posting: “I know life is not black and white but sport has no place for grey areas. This dead ball rule really has to be looked into. Bangladesh have lost today because they didn’t get those 4 runs. Definitely not fair.”

A fan described the incident as “daylight robbery,” highlighting the frustration felt by many.

The low-scoring thriller saw South Africa defend a modest target of 114 runs. Keshav Maharaj’s crucial last over, where he successfully defended 11 runs, ensured South Africa’s narrow victory. Bangladesh ended their innings at 109/7, falling just short of the target amidst the controversy.
This incident has reignited discussions about the fairness of certain cricket rules and the impact of umpiring decisions on the outcome of closely contested matches.





