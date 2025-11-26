DDLJ Creates Fan Frenzy At IFFI Goa As Inflatable Mobile Theatre Records Housefull Show | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 26, 2025, 13:29 IST

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge makes its mobile cinema debut at IFFI 2025 in Goa, with PictureTime’s inflatable theatre drawing a sold-out crowd.

DDLJ was released in 1995. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A wave of nostalgia swept through the Kala Academy campus on Tuesday evening as PictureTime’s inflatable theatre erupted with cheers the moment Simran ran into Raj’s arms. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s timeless classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge made its first-ever mobile cinema debut at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), drawing a houseful audience and transforming the venue into a stadium-like celebration.

Picturetime Digiplex — known for bringing cutting-edge inflatable cinemas across the country, and especially in underserved regions where theatres can’t reach — has set up a state-of-the-art theatre at the prestigious Kala Academy campus for the 2025 edition of IFFI in Goa.

The Aditya Chopra-directed romance was among the festival’s marquee screenings and drew an overwhelming response, with all 130 seats sold out well before showtime.

Couples, families, schoolchildren and even on-ground security personnel packed the theatre, with many experiencing DDLJ on the big screen for the first time. Whistles, applause and shout-outs punctuated the screening as the audience relived some of Indian cinema’s most beloved moments.

“We anticipated strong interest, but witnessing the inflatable theatre turn into a stadium was extraordinary,” said Surajit Roy, COO & President, PictureTime. “The show went houseful within minutes. People of all ages were laughing, singing, and saying the dialogues in unison. This is exactly what PictureTime strives for, bringing the magic of the big screen to everyone, everywhere.”

Beyond DDLJ, PictureTime’s inflatable theatre at IFFI also hosted screenings of two more Shah Rukh Khan classics — Darr and Chak De! India — as well as a diverse slate including Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, the Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys, Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth, Rani Mukerji’s Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! and Irrfan Khan’s Qissa among others.

As for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the film is still playing at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir almost 30 years after its release. Fans, tourists, and young couples still visit the theatre to watch the Shah Rukh Khan–Kajol classic, making it the longest-running film in Indian cinema and a permanent part of Bollywood history.

