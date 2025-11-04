De De Pyaar De 2 Song 3 Shaukk Out: Jaaved Jaaferi And Meezan Jafri Face-Off Steals The Show | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 04, 2025, 17:55 IST

De De Pyaar De 2 Song 3 Shaukk Out: Jaaved Jaaferi And Meezan Jafri Face-Off Steals The Show

The makers of De De Pyaar De 2 have dropped another song, 3 Shaukk, and it’s already setting the internet abuzz. All thanks to an electrifying dance face-off between Jaaved Jaaferi and his son, Meezan Jafri. The father-son duo’s energetic moves and effortless chemistry have become the biggest highlight of the track.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn shared the song and wrote, “Daler Punjabis in the house! #3Shaukk Song Out Now #DeDePyaarDe2 in cinemas on 14th Nov.” The song opens with Meezan Jafri showing off dancing skills. But his and father Jaaved Jaaferi dance that grabbed attention.

Watch the song here:

Song Jhoom Sharaabi Out:

Featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the track is a vibrant mix of energy, glamour, and groove. The film is releasing in November this year. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn shared the song, which is a perfect mix of beats, moves, and madness. Ajay is seen drunk and imagining Rakul Preet in a bar. The song is sung by YoYo Honey Singh and is a perfect dance number. Fans also reacted, calling it a blockbuster.

De De Pyaar De 2 First Song Out:

Sung by Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev, with soulful music by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, and heartfelt lyrics penned by Kumaar, the song strikes a perfect balance between romance and lighthearted fun. The video brings Meezaan and Rakul’s chemistry to life, taking audiences on a sweet and spirited romantic ride. Talking about the song, director Anshul Sharma shared, “We wanted to keep the fun element alive while also showcasing a fresh and innocent bond forming between Meezaan Jafri and Rakul Preet Singh. Payal and Aditya Dev instantly got the vibe and delivered the perfect tune for Raat Bhar. Kumaar’s lyrics added just the right touch of emotion, while Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev brought it to life with their soulful voices.”

De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer:

The trailer picks up exactly where the first film left off — with Aashish (Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) still navigating their complicated age-gap relationship. In the new film, Aashish must now face an even tougher challenge: winning over Ayesha’s family. The two arrive at her parents’ home, played by R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor, who try hard to appear open-minded — until they realise that Aashish is almost the same age as Ayesha’s father. What follows is a mix of awkward humour, emotional moments, and the return of Aashish’s best friend, played by Jaaved Jaaferi, trying to keep things from completely falling apart.

De De Pyaar De (2019) is a romantic comedy starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh. The story follows Aashish, a 50-year-old London-based man who falls in love with Ayesha, a carefree 26-year-old woman. Their age-gap relationship faces its biggest test when Aashish takes Ayesha to India to meet his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu), and their two children.

