Debutant Director Trio Ajesh Antony, Anish BJ, and Bepson Norbel Start Shooting for Nigoodam

The shooting for the upcoming film, Nigoodam, written and directed by the newcomers Ajesh Antony, Anish BJ, and Bepson Norbel has begun. Nigoodam, starring Anoop Menon, went on floors on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram. The film also stars Indrans, Senthil Krishna, Rosin Jolly, Gautami Nair, and Sivakami in pivotal roles.

The makers started the shooting with a puja ceremony. Billed to be a thriller, the film is an adaptation of a journey undertaken by renowned painter Shankar. Produced by Ajesh SK under the banner of G & G Productions, the film features a tagline titled, “A tale of a mysterious journey”.

Earlier, the title poster of the film was released and it garnered huge attention from the audience. The movie is expected to release on April 26 this year. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

On the technical front, the cinematography of the film is handled by Pradeep Nair. The music of the film is scored by Ronnie Raphael with lyrics penned by Krishna Chandran CK. Meanwhile, Sabu Ram is the art director of the upcoming film.

The shooting of the film started with actor Indrans lighting the first Bhadradeepa in a secluded house in Malayinkeezhu. Senthil Krishna, Indrans, and Baby Swara Arun have acted in the first scene.

On the work front, Indrans is best known for films like Apothecary, #Home, Aalorukkam, and Malik. Some of his other films include Vamanan, Gila, Payakappal, Shubhadinam, Santacruz, and Udal to name a few. Now, the actor is all set to appear in upcoming movies including Higuita, Dalamarmarangal, Puli the 19th Century, Pendulum, Mysore 150 Km, Made in Caravan, Uduppu, Within Seconds, amongst others. Earlier, actor Indrans teamed up with Shafi and Sharafudheen for the comedy entertainer film.

Meanwhile, Anoop Menon is critically acclaimed for films such as 1983, Padma, Thirakkatha, and Oru Nalpathukaarante Irupathonnukaari. Some of his upcoming films include Ram, Kosarakkolli, Thimingala Vetta, Puli the 19th Century, and more.

Popular actors Senthil Krishna and Rosin Jolly also have a significant role in the film. Senthil Krishna was last seen in the film Oh Meri Laila. On the other hand, Rosin Jolly’s latest film is Paappan.

