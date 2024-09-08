Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl; ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Actor Vikas Sethi Dies At 48

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl. The ecstatic couple is yet take to social media to share the big news with their fans, expressing their overwhelming happiness and gratitude for this new chapter in their lives. Both Deepika and Ranveer, who have been vocal about their excitement for parenthood, are over the moon with the arrival of their little one. As per reports, Deepika Padukone delivered the baby girl on Sunday.

Actor Vikas Sethi, a well-known face in the 2000s with popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, passed away on Sunday, September 8, at the age of 48. Reports indicate he died following a cardiac arrest. He leaves behind his wife, Jhanvi Sethi and their twin sons, who were born in 2021. According to Telly Chakkar, Vikas died in his sleep as he suffered a massive heart attack.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan visited Antillia on Saturday night to offer their prayers to the Ganpati idol residing there. The couple joined the Ambani family members to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. For the special gathering, Saif rocked a pair of dhoti pants which he styles with a red kurta. Kareena twinned with him in a red Kurta. The outfit was from Sabyasachi.

Bollywood celebrities were seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with full enthusiasm at the Ambani family’s grand Ganpati puja at Antilia. Veteran actress Rekha was also seen arriving for the darshan. A video has surfaced online in which she is seen sweetly hugging Salman Khan and also showering love on him. The video has gone viral.

Bobby Deol, known for his rugged on-screen persona, recently shared a glimpse of a much softer side during an intimate interview with ‘Humans of Bombay’. While fans are used to seeing him portray strong, unshakeable characters, it turns out that in real life, Bobby has a deep vulnerability when it comes to matters of the heart. His recent revelations about his wife, Tania Ahuja, and their journey together have shown that even a tough guy can be completely and utterly in love.

