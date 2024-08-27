Deepika Padukone Comforted a ‘Devastated’ Lakshya Sen After Olympics Loss: ‘She Called and Said…’

Deepika Padukone called up badminton star Lakshya Sen after he lost the bronze medal at the Olympics 2024, the latter revealed. Lakshya was coached by Prakash Padukone, Deepika’s father. In a new interview, Lakshya revealed that after the match, Deepika called him up and comforted him. He also shared details about their chat. The details were shared a few days after Deepika and Lakshya were spotted together at dinner.

Speaking with Humans of Bombay, Lakshya said, “After the match, I was devastated. It’s going to hurt for a while that I couldn’t give India the medal at this Olympics. I knew I was going to face Viktor Axelsen in the match and the way I had prepared, things were fine. Overall, I had the right tactics. I had the right approach. At the crucial stages I could have been a little more clinical. Now that I sit back and think, I know there are some things that I could have done better. Everything was fine, but towards the end, I wasn’t able to get there.”

“They have been really supportive. Even after the bronze medal match, Deepika called me and said ‘It’s fine; don’t worry. You did good.’ Prakash sir has been like a mentor and father figure to me. It’s always nice to talk to them if I want any advice or want to talk to them freely,” he added.

Lakshya Sen faced a tough defeat in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics men’s singles badminton. Following the match, even Ranveer Singh showed his support for the 22-year-old. He made history as the first Indian male shuttler to reach the Olympic semi-finals in men’s badminton. Ranveer praised Lakshya’s efforts and encouraged him to “fight another day.”

Meanwhile, Deepika is preparing for embrace motherhood. She is pregnant with her first baby and is expected to deliver the baby in September.