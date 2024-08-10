শনিবার , ১০ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২৬শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Deepika Padukone Radiates Pregnancy Glow, Flaunts New Haircut in Stunning Video | Watch

আগস্ট ১০, ২০২৪ ৫:০০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Deepika Padukone Radiates Pregnancy Glow, Flaunts New Haircut in Stunning Video | Watch

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Deepika Padukone debuts new hairstyle.

Deepika Padukone stuns fans with her new haircut. Fans can’t stop gushing over the mom-to-be’s radiant beauty.

Deepika Padukone is glowing as she prepares for the arrival of her first child with husband Ranveer Singh. The actress’ pregnancy glow has been unmissable during her public appearances over the past few months. Recently, Deepika debuted a new haircut, and fans couldn’t stop admiring the mom-to-be’s beauty. One fan even humorously commented that if they were in Ranveer’s shoes, they would have left work just to be with her.

On Friday, Deepika’s hairstylist took to Instagram to share a reel showcasing her fresh haircut. In the video, Deepika is seen flaunting her freshly styled hair with subtle golden highlights, all while dressed in a chic yellow and white striped shirt. The mom-to-be’s radiant glow is unmatchable, and her fans couldn’t stop gushing over her beauty. The reel also captured a glimpse of Deepika’s elegant wristwatch, adding to her effortless charm. The caption accompanying the post read, “Unforgettable Hair, unforgettable You ‍♀️,” perfectly capturing the essence of the moment.

Fans flooded the comment section with admiration for Deepika’s look. One person gushed, “If I were Ranveer, I would have left work to be with her. She’s so beautiful and charming. Thanks for sharing this video.” Another user remarked, “Ufffffffffffffff… she’s so pretty, like, so so pretty!! Her haircut is just enhancing her beauty!!” A third person commented, “I’m absolutely in love with this haircut. It’s so beautiful & DP is looking gorgeous. Amazing!”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced in February 2024 that they are expecting their first child in September. The couple received warm wishes from several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

On the professional front, Deepika is gearing up for the release of Singham Again. She will be seen playing the role of Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. The film is set to hit theaters during Diwali, promising an action-packed performance by the soon-to-be mom.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



