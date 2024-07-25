Deepika Padukone Shares a Series of Selfies, Talks About ‘Self Care’ Amid Pregnancy | Photos

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram handle is a treat to her fans. The Bollywood diva often drops gorgeous photos and videos of herself online. On Thursday too, the actress took to her social media handle and shared a series of selfies. In the first photo, Deepika was seen sitting in a car in a gorgeous red outfit. Another picture featured the star taking a sun-kissed selfie. One of the photos also showed the actress spending time at home in a printed-white kurta.

In the caption of her post, Deepika talked about self-care as she also added, “I’m not a picture/ selfie person so kindly appreciate the fact that I’m sharing soo many with you’ll!Im even wondering when and why I took these!?.” Check it out here:

Interestingly, the post comes at a time when Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh. The two announced their pregnancy in February this year.

Earlier today, it was reported that Deepika is not planning to resume work anytime soon. Reportedly, the actress wants to be a “hands-on” mother and therefore has rejected the third season of The White Lotus. Reportedly, the actress is planning to focus her time on her impending motherhood and is therefore not signing any new project.

“Deepika loves children. She bonds with them instinctively. You can be sure there will be no nannys or nanas to look after her child when it is born…I don’t think Deepika would ever let Ranveer share in parental chores. She will be a 100% hands-on mother,” a source cited by Times Now claimed.

“That is so savage. I don’t think Deepika knows about it. Ever since she got pregnant, Ranveer has been protecting her from all toxicity on social media. Deepika is entirely focused on her impacting motherhood. She has not signed any new film. She said no to a very prestigious international series. I don’t think she will be back to work anytime soon,” the insider added.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD.