শুক্রবার , ১৪ জুন ২০২৪ | ৩১শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Deepika Padukone Shares Cryptic Post Amid Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Release: 'Your Best Life Won't Seek…'

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.

The trailer of Kalki 2898 AD has created a huge buzz online, thanks to the film’s incredible cast that boasts of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.

Deepika Padukone has shared a cryptic post days after the trailer of her upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD was released online. The trailer of Kalki 2898 AD has generated a huge buzz on the internet, thanks to the film’s incredible cast that boasts of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika. Amid the ongoing buzz surrounding the film, Deepika reposted a quote by Steven Bartlett from Jay Shetty’s Instagram account on her story.

“The most convincing sign that someone is truly living their best life is their lack of desire to tell the world that they’re living their best life. Your best life won’t seek validation,” read the quote, shared by Deepika.

deepika padukone shares cryptic post 2 2024 06 e150cd63af35fc0630f9657cf250894c
Deepika Padukone shares a cryptic post on her Instagram story.

Deepika has been receiving immense praise for her promising act in Kalki 2898 AD trailer. Apart from the innovative plot line and grand scale of the movie, what grabbed everyone’s attention in the trailer was mom-to-be Deepika sporting a baby bump in the movie (Note: Deepika is expecting her first baby with actor-husband Ranveer Singh).

Interestingly, this is not the first time Deepika has taken on the role of a mother whose character has a major significance in the movie. The actress has been acing the roles of mother in her films lately. The actress previously played mother in Brahmastra and Jawan.

Sharing a post about the same, one user wrote on Reddit, “Deepika Padukone making her own genre of being the important mother of an important child.” The post went viral in no time, with netizens praising Deepika’s exceptional acting skills.

Talking about coming on board Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone earlier told Film Companion, “I have to say I’m nervous because when the camera rolls it will feel like a familiar territory but I have not worked with Prabhas before. I have not worked with Nag Ashwin before. I’ll also have to do this in a different language apart from doing it in Hindi so there’s all of these things, plus it’s such a VFX heavy film. Even just the character and the world, all of it is so new for me. But I’m also excited.”

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

