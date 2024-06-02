রবিবার , ২ জুন ২০২৪ | ১৯শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Deepika Padukone Takes Selfie With Fans, Greets Paps With Big Smile During Dinner Outing | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২, ২০২৪ ১:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
deepika padukone radiates pregnancy glow 2024 06 174b68d414bbba4547c0e35fbae1841f


Deepika Padukone radiates pregnancy glow in latest photos.

Deepika Padukone radiates pregnancy glow in latest photos.

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first baby with Ranveer Singh, enjoyed yet another dinner outing with her mother in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Deepika Padukone is spending some quality time with her mother, Ujjala Padukone, during her pregnancy days. The actress enjoyed yet another dinner outing with her mom in Mumbai on Saturday night. Deepika looked stunning as she wore a floral print long top and jeans for the soiree.

In a video, shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Deepika is seen taking selfies with her female fans while exiting a restaurant. She was joined by her mother who stunned in a black-and-white top and jeans. Deepika was all smile as she was clicked by the paparazzi.

Deepika went on a dinner date with her mommy on Friday night as well. She was photographed exiting a posh restaurant in a stylish body-hugging black dress which she wore under a blue denim jacket.

Last week, Deepika Padukone shut down her trolls after she stepped out to promote her cosmetic brand, flaunting her million-dollar smile. Deepika has been facing immense scrutiny on social media ever since she stepped out to cast her vote in the fifth phase of the Mumbai Lok Sabha elections. It was the first time she appeared publicly with her baby bump. However, a section of the social media users called her bump “fake”.

Deepika appeared to be unfazed by all the trolling around her baby bump and posed happily for the paps at the promotional event of her skincare brand.

On the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. In the film, she will be playing the role of a ruthless police officer. Besides this, Deepika will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD in which she will be sharing the screen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

palaestain dovdnvdkv vj
‘ফিলিস্তিনে ইসরাইলের গণহত্যাকে বৈধতা দিচ্ছে আমেরিকা’
বাংলাদেশ
1717270086 photo
T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya star in India’s easy win over Bangladesh in warm-up game | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
deepika padukone radiates pregnancy glow 2024 06 174b68d414bbba4547c0e35fbae1841f
Deepika Padukone Takes Selfie With Fans, Greets Paps With Big Smile During Dinner Outing | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240601 WA0012
টাঙ্গাইলে ১০ দিনব্যাপী বিসিক উদ্যোক্তা মেলার উদ্বোধনী
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
259535130 2064751293681992 5376347929828557578 n

সিইয়াইইসি’র উদ্যোগে অর্ধ শতাধিক উদ্যোক্তাদের নিয়ে উদ্যোক্তা উন্নয়ন কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত

 Making Love vs Having Sex

Healthy Lifestyle|| পুরুষদের ক্ষমতা বাড়বে তড়তড়িয়ে, দুধের সঙ্গে এক চামচ মেশালেই বিছানায় উঠবে ঝড়

 New Project 11 10

Covid19 Symptoms: শুধু হাঁচিই এখন করোনা আক্রান্ত হওয়ার প্রাথমিক লক্ষণ, ভ্যারিয়েন্টের রূপ বদলে পাল্টেছে উপসর্গও!

 ইন্দোনেশিয়ার বন্যা ও ভূমিধসে মৃত ২৬, নিখোঁজ ৬

ইন্দোনেশিয়ার বন্যা ও ভূমিধসে মৃত ২৬, নিখোঁজ ৬

 9

আলু নিয়ে বিরাট সত্য ও বিরাট সত্য প্রকাশ্যে এসেছে, যা শুনে ডায়াবেটিসের রোগীরাও চমকে যাবেন ৷ – News18 Bangla

 karan johar alia ranbir wedding

Karan Johar Slammed By Mehendi Artist, Asked To Be ‘Minduful’ About Alia Bhatt Mehendi Comment

 New Project 40

মেনোপজ কি চলেই এল, বুঝবেন কোন কোন উপসর্গ দেখে, জানুন ও সতর্ক হোন

 1680018128 photo

Steve Smith returns to IPL but not as a player | Cricket News

 kartik aaryan poses with a fan tejasswi opens up about karan kundrra

Kartik Aaryan Shows Sweet Gesture to Fan, Tejasswi Prakash Doesn’t Want Relationship with Karan Kundrra to Overshadow Work

 1656919977 photo

India vs England: Verbal exchange with Virat Kohli part and parcel of game, says Jonny Bairstow | Cricket News