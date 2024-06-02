Deepika Padukone Takes Selfie With Fans, Greets Paps With Big Smile During Dinner Outing | Watch

Deepika Padukone is spending some quality time with her mother, Ujjala Padukone, during her pregnancy days. The actress enjoyed yet another dinner outing with her mom in Mumbai on Saturday night. Deepika looked stunning as she wore a floral print long top and jeans for the soiree.

In a video, shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Deepika is seen taking selfies with her female fans while exiting a restaurant. She was joined by her mother who stunned in a black-and-white top and jeans. Deepika was all smile as she was clicked by the paparazzi.

Deepika went on a dinner date with her mommy on Friday night as well. She was photographed exiting a posh restaurant in a stylish body-hugging black dress which she wore under a blue denim jacket.

Last week, Deepika Padukone shut down her trolls after she stepped out to promote her cosmetic brand, flaunting her million-dollar smile. Deepika has been facing immense scrutiny on social media ever since she stepped out to cast her vote in the fifth phase of the Mumbai Lok Sabha elections. It was the first time she appeared publicly with her baby bump. However, a section of the social media users called her bump “fake”.

Deepika appeared to be unfazed by all the trolling around her baby bump and posed happily for the paps at the promotional event of her skincare brand.

On the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. In the film, she will be playing the role of a ruthless police officer. Besides this, Deepika will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD in which she will be sharing the screen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.