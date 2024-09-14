Deepika Padukone To Skip Nanny For Her Daughter?; Govinda’s Wife Sunita Says He’s ‘Not A Cow’ When It Comes To Women

Deepika Padukone, who became a proud mother to a baby girl recently, is likely to not have a nanny for her little princess. If a recent report by Bollywood Life is to be believed, Deepika will possibly follow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s path in nurturing her daughter. She will not opt for a nanny but will rather be a hands-on mom.

Govinda has enjoyed massive stardom in Bollywood in his prime. This superstardom also came with a lot of female attention. In a recent chat, Govinda’s wife, Sunita, opened up about how this female attention on her husband affected her and said that it takes a lot of security to be an actor’s wife.

Our favourite stars from the industry are listed among some of the richest people on the planet. Over the decades, they have amassed not only wealth and fame but also the support and loyalty of millions of fans. However, sometimes they require protection from the fan frenzy and they hire bodyguards. It is safe to say their bodyguards are given a salary way above the paygrade of an ordinary person. Here are some of the highest-paid bodyguards of our favourites.

As Tumbbad returns to theatres six years after its original release, the horror drama, produced by Sohum Shah Films, is set to continue as a franchise. The film’s leading man and producer, Sohum Shah, has heightened anticipation with his official announcement of a sequel—Tumbbad 2. Shah took to social media to share the exciting news along with a teaser video.

In August, Kartik Aaryan took to social media to announce that the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-starring Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri has been wrapped. The video shared by him showed Anees Bazmee saying, “Okay everyone, get ready. We’ll take a shot. Hey, you guys, be quiet. Sound, camera.” Kartik is then seen interrupting him and saying, “Not action, wrap up!” The video also features the actor and the director hugging and cutting a cake to mark the occasion.

