Deepika Padukone’s Skincare Brand 82°E Faces Major Revenue Dip, Incurs Rs 12.26 Crore Loss | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 26, 2025, 14:29 IST

Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand 82°E has reported a major revenue dip, incurring a ₹12.26 crore loss in 2024-25, with the company working to cut expenses.

Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand 82°E has reported a major revenue dip.

Actor Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand 82°E has been in the headlines ever since its launch. While the launch of the brand left Deepika’s fans excited, its high prices often leave many complaining. Now, a new report suggests that the brand is grappling with losses, and the company is currently trying to reduce its expenses to ensure profitability.

82°E lists Deepika and her father Prakash Padukone as its directors and operates under the legal entity DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures Private Limited. As per HT, in its latest filings to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the company claimed that its revenue has dipped significantly from 2024-24 to 2024-25, with the brand incurring losses of around ₹12.26 crore in the 2024-25 financial year.

In the MCA filings, the company mentioned that they are making major cutbacks to reduce expenses. The statement reads, “The management is continuously taking efforts to increase revenue and reduce expenses to ensure it has a profitable track record.”

Deepika Padukone on 82°E

Back when Deepika launched her brand, she said, “Wherever I am in the world, practising simple acts of self-care consistently helps me stay grounded and enables me to feel my most centred. With 82°E, I hope to inspire us all to connect with our truest, most authentic selves through consistent and humble self-care practices.”

The actress had also mentioned, “The first step in that direction is our range of skincare products that have been rigorously sourced, carefully crafted, and clinically tested so you can build simple, joyful, and effective everyday rituals to care for the health of your skin.”

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Two years ago, we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world. At @82e.official, we are on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful, and effective part of your everyday. And while this journey of discovery and learning has been mine so far, I’m thrilled to finally share it with all of you. With love & gratitude, Deepika Padukone, Co-Founder, 82°E.”

Deepika Padukone on work front

Meanwhile, on the film front, despite stepping away from two major projects (Spirit and Kalki 2), Deepika has an exciting lineup ahead. She will star in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She will also join Allu Arjun and Atlee in their upcoming venture, proving that her career continues to thrive despite industry pushback.

First Published: November 26, 2025, 14:29 IST

News movies bollywood Deepika Padukone’s Skincare Brand 82°E Faces Major Revenue Dip, Incurs Rs 12.26 Crore Loss