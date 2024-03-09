শনিবার , ৯ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৫শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Deepti Sharma’s all-round show fashions UP Warriorz’s thrilling 1-run win over Delhi Capitals in WPL | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Deepti Sharma‘s remarkable all-round performance led UP Warriorz to a thrilling one-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.
Deepti not only scored a crucial 59 runs off 48 balls with the bat but also claimed a historic hat-trick, becoming only the second player to achieve this feat in the tournament’s history.
After Deepti’s heroics with the bat propelled Warriorz to a total of 138 for 8, she returned to the field to dismantle Delhi’s batting lineup.
Despite Skipper Meg Lanning‘s brilliant 60-run knock, Delhi Capitals suffered a sudden collapse, losing their last seven wickets for just 44 runs.

Deepti’s crucial hat-trick in the 19th over, dismissing Annabel Sutherland, Anuradha Reddy, and Shikha Pandey, turned the tide in favor of UP Warriorz and gave them a fighting chance for victory.
Delhi Capitals, needing 10 runs off the final over, struggled to maintain their composure as Grace Harris picked up two wickets, and UP Warriorz executed a crucial run-out to secure the memorable win.

Earlier in the match, Deepti Sharma played a pivotal role in stabilizing the Warriorz innings after the departure of skipper Alyssa Healy (29).
Along with Healy, she stitched a crucial 46-run partnership for the second wicket, helping Warriorz collect 44 runs off the powerplay and keep the scoreboard ticking with regular boundaries.

Despite a batting collapse later in the innings, Deepti’s valuable contributions with both bat and ball ensured UP Warriorz emerged victorious in this closely contested encounter.
(With PTI inputs)





