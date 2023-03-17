শুক্রবার , ১৭ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ৩রা চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023: Gujarat edge Delhi for second win of the season | Cricket News

মার্চ ১৭, ২০২৩ ৫:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals batting let them down in a big way as Gujarat Giants seized crucial moments to register a thrilling 11-run win over Meg Lanning and co. in Women’s Premier League match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
The win was Gujarat’s second of the season as they took a sweet revenge for their 10-wicket loss earlier. The defeat for Delhi delayed their confirmation to the top-three finish.
Defending 147, Gujarat produced an all-round bowling performance to bundle out Delhi’s batting unit for 136 in the final over.

Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar and Ashleigh Gardner picked up a couple of wickets each while skipper Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol were also among wickets for Gujarat.
Chasing a tricky total, Delhi’s batting imploded as 7 batters were dismissed for single-digit scores.
Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt (57) and Ashleigh Gardner’s (51 not out) battling half-centuries lifted Gujarat to 147 for four.





