Delhi HC Asks Priya Kapur To Respond To Karisma Kapoor’s Children’s Plea On Father’s Will | Movies News

Karisma Kapoor’s children have levelled fresh allegations in the ongoing dispute over their father Sunjay Kapur’s alleged will, claiming the document is ‘forged and fabricated’.

Priya Kapur has denied the allegations

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Priya Kapur, the wife of the late Sunjay Kapur, after Karisma Kapoor’s children moved a plea asking to inspect the original copy of their father’s alleged will.

Joint Registrar (Judicial) Gagandeep Jindal has issued notices to Priya Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, who is named as the executor of the document. Both have been given three weeks to file their replies, and the court will hear the matter again on December 16.

The plea was filed as part of a case brought by Sunjay Kapur’s children, Samaira and her brother. They have questioned whether the will is genuine. The will is said to deal with their father’s assets, which are estimated to be worth about Rs 30,000 crore.

They have argued before the Delhi High Court that the signatures on the will are not their father’s and were allegedly created by Priya Kapur in collusion with the witnesses.

Priya Kapur has denied the allegations. Her counsel said the new application was filed only after they had called the children’s earlier claims “bogus and baseless”. During a previous hearing, her lawyer had argued, “A will cannot be called fake because of spelling errors, and they have not even disputed Sunjay Kapur’s signature.”

Her counsel added that once this point was raised, the plaintiffs shifted their position and have now questioned the signature itself. In their latest application, Sunjay Kapur’s children have asked for an inspection of the original will, which was submitted in court by executor Shradha Suri Marwah in a sealed cover on September 25, along with supporting affidavits.

Their plea states that they need access to the original document to properly assess its authenticity, arguing that the certified copy shared by Marwah is not sufficient.

“It is submitted that inspection of the original copy of the alleged will is inter alia necessary for the plaintiffs to take appropriate steps regarding the genuineness of the said document,” the application reads.

