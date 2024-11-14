Dev Patel Steals The Show On Hollywood Issue Cover With BLACKPINK’s Lisa & Zendaya, Pic Goes Viral

Last Updated: November 14, 2024, 00:13 IST

In the stunning cover shot, Dev exudes elegance in a brown suit, his gaze direct and confident as he stands beside Nicole Kidman.

Dev Patel shared the Hollywood Issue cover with several other international stars.

Dev Patel has had an extraordinary year, with the release of his directorial debut Monkey Man and a prominent feature in Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood Issue. The actor, who has earned recognition for his diverse roles, now shares the cover with Hollywood icons Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, Zoe Saldana, Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney, and K-pop star Lisa from BLACKPINK.

In the stunning cover shot, Dev exudes elegance in a brown suit, his gaze direct and confident as he stands beside Nicole Kidman, his co-star from the critically acclaimed film Lion. In Lion, Nicole portrayed Dev's adoptive mother, and their moving performances earned Dev his first Academy Award nomination and a BAFTA win for Best Supporting Actor.

During his interview with Vanity Fair, Dev opened up about the challenges he faced while working on Monkey Man, including the physical injuries he sustained during filming. He revealed that his hand was broken on the first or second day of the shoot. Despite the injury, he continued working with determination. “I found a doctor online that was putting screws into bones in Jakarta. We managed to get a [medical] jet so that the insurance company wouldn’t red flag it as breaking our [COVID] bubble. I came back to work the next day and we carried on,” he explained. This resilience became part of his experience on set, where he avoided wearing a cast to prevent any complications in post-production. “A baptism by fire,” he called it.

In Monkey Man, Dev plays an underdog street fighter who rises from the depths of despair to become a vigilante superhero. His character seeks justice by fighting against the wealthy elite who not only oppress the less fortunate but are also responsible for the death of his mother. The film also features performances by Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Aditi Kalkunthe, and Makarand Deshpande in key roles.

With Monkey Man and his feature in Vanity Fair, Dev Patel continues to make waves in Hollywood and beyond, solidifying his place among the industry’s brightest stars.

