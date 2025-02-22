Dhanashree Verma Spotted At Mumbai Airport Amid Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Kaam Pe Jaa Rahi Hu’ | VIDEO

Last Updated: February 22, 2025, 22:16 IST

Amid her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport. She happily posed for the paps, and was also seen posing for a picture with a fan.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-influencer Dhanashree Verma have been hitting the headlines for their divorce. It was recently reported that the two appeared before a court in Mumbai to finalize the proceedings. Amid the divorce, the paparazzi spotted Dhanashree Verma at the Mumbai Airport. She made a stylish appearance at the airport, as she jetted off to fulfil her work commitments.

A video shared by the paparazzi shows Dhanashree getting out of the car, and heading towards the airport. She was dressed in a black top paired with baggy jeans, and was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi. When asked how she is doing, Dhanashree simply laughed and kept walking. She then politely added, “Kaam pe jaa rahi hu.” As a fan approached her for a picture, she happily obliged, and was seen posing for the photo. Check out the video below!

It was recently reported that Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal, who tied the knot in 2020, have finalised their divorce. However, the former’s lawyer recently revealed the proceedings are still underway. “I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated,” the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree’s family also issued a statement, rejecting claims that she was seeking Rs 60 crore in alimony from Yuzvendra. “We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy,” read the statement.

As reported by ABP News, during the court hearing, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra revealed that they had been living separately for 18 months. When asked about the possible reason behind seeking divorce, the couple admitted that they had ‘compatibility issues’.