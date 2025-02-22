Advertise here
শনিবার , ২২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ৯ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Dhanashree Verma Spotted At Mumbai Airport Amid Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Kaam Pe Jaa Rahi Hu’ | VIDEO

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২২, ২০২৫ ১০:৪৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Dhanashree Verma Spotted At Mumbai Airport Amid Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Kaam Pe Jaa Rahi Hu’ | VIDEO

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Amid her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport. She happily posed for the paps, and was also seen posing for a picture with a fan.

Dhanashree Verma was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport.

Dhanashree Verma was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-influencer Dhanashree Verma have been hitting the headlines for their divorce. It was recently reported that the two appeared before a court in Mumbai to finalize the proceedings. Amid the divorce, the paparazzi spotted Dhanashree Verma at the Mumbai Airport. She made a stylish appearance at the airport, as she jetted off to fulfil her work commitments.

A video shared by the paparazzi shows Dhanashree getting out of the car, and heading towards the airport. She was dressed in a black top paired with baggy jeans, and was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi. When asked how she is doing, Dhanashree simply laughed and kept walking. She then politely added, “Kaam pe jaa rahi hu.” As a fan approached her for a picture, she happily obliged, and was seen posing for the photo. Check out the video below!

It was recently reported that Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal, who tied the knot in 2020, have finalised their divorce. However, the former’s lawyer recently revealed the proceedings are still underway. “I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated,” the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree’s family also issued a statement, rejecting claims that she was seeking Rs 60 crore in alimony from Yuzvendra. “We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy,” read the statement.

As reported by ABP News, during the court hearing, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra revealed that they had been living separately for 18 months. When asked about the possible reason behind seeking divorce, the couple admitted that they had ‘compatibility issues’.

News movies Dhanashree Verma Spotted At Mumbai Airport Amid Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Kaam Pe Jaa Rahi Hu’ | VIDEO



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ভারত-পাক ম্যাচের আগে বিরাট কোহলির ‘বড়’ সিদ্ধান্ত, গোটা ভারতীয় দল অবাক!
ভারত-পাক ম্যাচের আগে বিরাট কোহলির ‘বড়’ সিদ্ধান্ত, গোটা ভারতীয় দল অবাক!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Dhanashree Verma Spotted At Mumbai Airport Amid Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Kaam Pe Jaa Rahi Hu’ | VIDEO
Dhanashree Verma Spotted At Mumbai Airport Amid Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Kaam Pe Jaa Rahi Hu’ | VIDEO
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
India vs Pakistan: পাকিস্তান ম্যাচের আগে ভারতীয় দলে খারাপ খবর! জ্বরে কাবু তারকা ব্যাটার!
India vs Pakistan: পাকিস্তান ম্যাচের আগে ভারতীয় দলে খারাপ খবর! জ্বরে কাবু তারকা ব্যাটার!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
রামুতে সন্ত্রাসী কর্তৃক অবৈধ ভাবে জমি দখলে নেওয়ার অভিযোগ
রামুতে সন্ত্রাসী কর্তৃক অবৈধ ভাবে জমি দখলে নেওয়ার অভিযোগ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
বুয়েট শিক্ষক সমিতির সভাপতি ড. হাসিব, সম্পাদক ড. জোবায়ের

বুয়েট শিক্ষক সমিতির সভাপতি ড. হাসিব, সম্পাদক ড. জোবায়ের

 সাপ্তাহিক গেইনারের শীর্ষে এমবি ফার্মা – Corporate Sangbad

সাপ্তাহিক গেইনারের শীর্ষে এমবি ফার্মা – Corporate Sangbad

 ‘৭ জানুয়ারির নির্বাচন দেশবাসী রুখে দেবে’

‘৭ জানুয়ারির নির্বাচন দেশবাসী রুখে দেবে’

 সবাইকে রাজপথে নামার ডাক দিলেন ফখরুল

সবাইকে রাজপথে নামার ডাক দিলেন ফখরুল

 মদের সঙ্গে জমিয়ে জাঙ্কফুড খাচ্ছেন? কত বড় বিপদ ডেকে আনছেন জেনে নিন

মদের সঙ্গে জমিয়ে জাঙ্কফুড খাচ্ছেন? কত বড় বিপদ ডেকে আনছেন জেনে নিন

 কুবিতে আন্তঃবিভাগ ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ড্র; খেলা শুরু ১৩ অক্টোবর

কুবিতে আন্তঃবিভাগ ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ড্র; খেলা শুরু ১৩ অক্টোবর

 Abdu Recreates Pushpa’s Iconic Dialogue, Salman Khan ‘Loves It’; Rashmika Calls Him ‘Favourite’

Abdu Recreates Pushpa’s Iconic Dialogue, Salman Khan ‘Loves It’; Rashmika Calls Him ‘Favourite’

 Five things you must never hide from your gynaecologist

Five things you must never hide from your gynaecologist

 Shilpa Shetty Practices Yoga With Broken Leg

Shilpa Shetty Practices Yoga With Broken Leg

 কলম্বিয়ার নতুন প্রেসিডেন্ট পেত্রো

কলম্বিয়ার নতুন প্রেসিডেন্ট পেত্রো
Advertise here