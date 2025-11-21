Dhanush and Kane Williamson Play Air Hockey At Dubai Watch Week; Video Goes Viral | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: November 21, 2025, 19:30 IST

Dhanush and Kane Williamson surprised fans with a playful air hockey match at Dubai Watch Week. The viral video shows the actor and cricketer bonding at the Dubai Mall event.

Dhanush and New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson delighted fans with an unexpected meet-up at Dubai Watch Week

Actor Dhanush and New Zealand cricket star Kane Williamson surprised fans with an unexpected and utterly wholesome crossover at Dubai Watch Week on November 20. A now-viral video from the event shows the duo laughing, bonding, and engaging in an animated round of air hockey — a clip that social media has quickly fallen in love with.

The candid interaction took place at the bustling Dubai Mall, where the event is being hosted this year. In the video shared by Dubai Watch Week’s official Instagram page, Dhanush can be seen enthusiastically playing air hockey while Kane responds with his trademark calmness. The contrast in their personalities — Dhanush’s unabashed excitement versus Williamson’s quiet composure — has added to the charm, making the moment one of the most shared clips from the event.

Fans also couldn’t miss the stark difference in their fashion choices. Dhanush opted for a polished look — a navy blue blazer paired with a matching shirt and trousers — giving the event a formal, stylish touch. Williamson, meanwhile, kept it casual in a blue T-shirt, jeans, and a beige blazer, embodying the relaxed elegance he’s known for. Their contrasting aesthetics only made the meeting more visually striking.

Now in its seventh edition, Dubai Watch Week has become a global attraction for luxury watch collectors, celebrities, and industry insiders. This year’s edition features over 90 high-end and limited-edition watch brands and is being held across Dubai Mall and Burj Park from November 19 to 23. With a mix of experiential showcases and celebrity interactions, the event draws passionate audiences from around the world.

For Dhanush, the appearance comes amid a busy professional phase. He is gearing up for Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Kriti Sanon, which will hit theatres on November 28, 2025. He also has another project — tentatively titled DS 54 — in the pipeline, though its release date is yet to be announced. His last directorial venture was Idli Kadai.

Kane Williamson, meanwhile, recently made headlines after announcing his retirement from T20 internationals earlier this month, stating that the decision came after he felt it was “the right time for myself and the team.” The 35-year-old is now preparing for a three-Test series against West Indies in December and will continue participating in ODI cricket as well as major T20 leagues.

A Tamil superstar and a global cricketing icon bonding over air hockey may not have been a crossover anyone predicted, but judging by the online buzz, it’s certainly one fans will remember.

First Published: November 21, 2025, 19:30 IST