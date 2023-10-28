Dharmendra Can’t Stop Smiling As He Poses With His Grandson Rajveer, Says ‘Dade Pote Di Yaari’; See Pic

Veteran actor Dharmendra has won everyone’s hearts with his performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is known for his iconic roles. Well, today, the actor shared a heartwarming moment with his grandson Rajveer, which has left fans and well-wishers touched by the pure bond between generations. The actor couldn’t stop smiling as he posed with his grandson and his caption, “Dade Pote Di Yaari” added a sweet touch to the photo.

The veteran actor recently took to his X (earlier called Twitter) account and dropped the photo with his grandson Rajveer Deol. He captioned his post, “Dade Pote di yaari …. har yaari ton bhari….ban ja yaar ton Dade da… naal Dade pa le yaari……” Commenting on Dharmendra’s post, a fan wrote, “You two are looking very good together. Grandfather and grandson have a friendly relationship. Love you Dharam Paaji!” Another comment read, “बहुत सुंदर (Very beautiful)”, “Lovely”, “Dear uncle, what a lovely pic of grandfather and grandson!!”

Dharmendra recently shared the news that he has started shooting for a new film. Taking to X handle (which was formerly known as Twitter), Dharmendra shared a photo in which he is seen wearing a blue colour shirt with brown colour pants. And his caption reads, “Friends, i am back from USA…..Starting new film….always need your good wishes and his Blessings.” As reported, he will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. But nothing has been made official till now.

As reported by India Today, Dharmendra will play Shahid Kapoor’s grandfather. Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi confirmed the same and told India Today, “I play Shahid Kapoor’s father and Dharamji plays my father. It is Laxman Utekar’s film and produced by Maddock Films, the makers of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.”

On the work front, Rajveer Deol made his debut with Dono. The romantic film received a lot of praise.