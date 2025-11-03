Diana Penty Rings In Birthday With Aditi Rao Hydari And Tamannaah Bhatia | Inside Photos | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 03, 2025, 11:18 IST

On her special day, Diana Penty looked stunning in a mini black-and-white checkered strapless dress.

Diana Penty turned a year older on November 2.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actress Diana Penty turned a year older on Sunday, and she celebrated the special eve in the most heartwarming way possible, surrounded by her closest friends. Looking at the glimpses of her birthday celebrations, it seems it was a night filled with laughter, love and warmth. And guess who made it to her birthday bash? None other than Aditi Rao Hydari and Tamannaah Bhatia. FYI, Tamannaah and Diana recently worked together in Do You Wanna Partner.

On her special day, Diana Penty opted for a mini black-and-white checkered strapless dress, looking radiant as ever. In the first photo shared on her Instagram, Diana could be seen smiling ear to ear as she cut a yummy-looking cake with “Happy Birthday, Diana” written on it.

Diana Penty’s Birthday Carousel

The birthday carousel also featured Diana posing with friends, laughing mid-cake-cutting and candid Polaroid-style photos. In one group photo, Aditi Rao Hydari and Tamannaah Bhatia could be seen smiling alongside the birthday girl, their presence lighting up the frame with friendship and joy.

Sharing glimpses from the celebration, Diana Penty wrote a heartfelt caption that truly summed up the night. She wrote, “Forgot to blow out the candles before cutting the cake… it was that kind of night,” adding, “Grateful for another year, and even more grateful for the incredible people I get to call family and friends. My heart is full.”

The comments section had a reaction from actress Sonal Bendre, who dropped a red heart emoji, while model Diva Dhawan wrote, “Happy birthday, D.”

Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Family Home

But Diana’s week was not just about birthday cheer. Before this, she made headlines after she opened the doors of her stunning 100-year-old family home in Bandra for a special video tour with Farah Khan. The filmmaker described it as “a piece of old Europe right in the heart of Mumbai,” calling it “Diana Penty’s colonial ancestral home that gives Buckingham Palace vibes.”

Showcasing a glimpse of the heritage home, Diana revealed, “The house is more than 100 years old and belonged to my great-grandfather. I’m the fourth generation living here.” With arched doorways, pastel furniture and a sunlit terrace garden, the space exudes vintage charm.

Diana Penty was last seen in Prime Video’s series Do You Wanna Partner, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Nakuul Mehta and Jaaved Jaaferi. Made under the direction of Archit Kumar and Nishant Naik and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the show premiered in India on Prime Video.

First Published: November 03, 2025, 11:16 IST

