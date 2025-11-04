Diane Ladd, Three-Time Oscar-Nominated Actress And Mother Of Laura Dern, Dies At 89 | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 04, 2025, 07:37 IST

Hollywood icon Diane Ladd, acclaimed for her Oscar-nominated performances in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart, and Rambling Rose, has died at 89.

Diane Ladd, the spirited, versatile actress who earned three Academy Award nominations and brought to life some of cinema’s most vivid characters, passed away on Monday at her home in Ojai, California. She was 89. Her daughter, Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern, confirmed her death in a heartfelt statement.

“My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother passed with me beside her this morning,” Dern said in her message to The Hollywood Reporter. “She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.”

Ladd’s life and career spanned over six decades. Known for her fierce portrayals and Southern warmth, she embodied strength, humour, and heart in equal measure.

From Southern Belle to Hollywood Royalty

Born into a Southern family with showbiz ties—she was a second cousin of playwright Tennessee Williams—Ladd became one of Hollywood’s most admired character actresses. She was married to actor Bruce Dern for nine years, and together they raised Laura Dern, creating a rare three-generation Hollywood lineage.

Ladd’s breakthrough came with Martin Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974), where she played Flo, a sharp-tongued waitress whose unforgettable one-liners became part of pop culture. Roger Ebert praised her performance, noting how her scenes brought honesty and laughter to the film.

Ladd revealed that parts of her dialogue were improvised. “My father’s name was Preston Paul. So when I said, ‘My daddy’s P.P., and don’t call me P.P., because I’m all your-in,’ that was a line he used to say that I threw into the movie,” she said in a 2014 interview, crediting Scorsese for encouraging creativity on set.

Three Oscar Nominations and a Legacy of Versatility

Ladd’s ability to transform into wildly different roles led to three Oscar nominations. In Wild at Heart (1990), directed by David Lynch, she played Marietta Fortune — a mother both monstrous and tragic. “Ladd squeezes her juicy role with scene-stealing zest,” critic Peter Travers wrote of her performance.

She again starred alongside her daughter Laura Dern in Rambling Rose (1991), portraying a compassionate matriarch trying to guide a troubled young woman. Both mother and daughter received Oscar nominations, marking one of the rare times such a pairing occurred.

Her earlier loss to Ingrid Bergman in 1975 was followed by nominations alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Mercedes Ruehl in the early ’90s — proof of her enduring excellence.

Beyond film, Ladd was a television regular, appearing in classic shows like Perry Mason, Ironside, and 77 Sunset Strip. She made her movie debut in Roger Corman’s The Wild Angels (1966) and later appeared in Chinatown (1974) as the mysterious Ida Sessions.

A Lasting Bond With Laura Dern

Ladd and Laura Dern’s on-screen and off-screen relationship remained one of Hollywood’s most cherished mother-daughter partnerships. They acted together in Citizen Ruth, Daddy and Them, and the HBO series Enlightened. Ladd once fondly recalled her seven-year-old daughter appearing in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, unknowingly beginning her own cinematic journey.

