Did Aadesh Shrivastava’s Son Crash Into His Father’s Memorial Statue In Lokhandwala? Here’s The Truth | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 24, 2025, 10:40 IST

An SUV allegedly involving Anivesh Shrivastava toppled a statue at the Aadesh Shrivastava Chowk in Lokhandwala.

Late composer Aadesh Shrivastava’s younger son, Anivesh Shrivastava, was allegedly involved in a car accident in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala, where a Range Rover crashed into a divider and toppled a statue at a chowk named after the composer.

Late composer Aadesh Shrivastava’s younger son, Anivesh Shrivastava, has allegedly been involved in a road accident in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala in the early hours of Sunday. According to initial reports, a red Range Rover rammed into a divider and an installation at a junction—an installation that was, incidentally, a statue of Aadesh Shrivastava himself, erected when the chowk was named after the acclaimed composer a few years ago.

A report by Jagrut Maharashtra News stated that the SUV, bearing a Haryana number plate, crashed into the Lokhandwala crossing, leaving the divider damaged and the statue completely destroyed. The vehicle is reportedly registered to Vijayta Pandit, Aadesh’s wife. Images circulating on social media show Anivesh standing beside the heavily damaged car in the aftermath of the incident.

As of now, it remains unclear whether any police complaint or formal statement has been filed regarding the accident.

A viral Reddit post further pointed out that the location of the crash was the very chowk that had been renamed after Aadesh Shrivastava, a ceremony attended by Vijayta, Anivesh, and the composer’s elder son, Avitesh.

Aadesh Shrivastava’s legacy

Aadesh Shrivastava began his musical journey as a drummer for stalwarts like R. D. Burman and Rakesh Roshan in the 1980s before transitioning into composition in the 1990s. After his breakthrough with Kanyadaan (1993), he went on to deliver chart-topping scores for films such as Major Saab, Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Apaharan, and Rajneeti. He also gained immense popularity as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2005.

Shrivastava was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and underwent extensive treatment, including multiple rounds of chemotherapy. The disease relapsed in 2015, and he passed away on 5 September 2015, just five days after his 51st birthday. His final work as a composer featured in the film Welcome Back, which released the same week as his death.

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: November 24, 2025, 10:40 IST

News movies bollywood Did Aadesh Shrivastava’s Son Crash Into His Father’s Memorial Statue In Lokhandwala? Here’s The Truth