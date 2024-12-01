Did Aamir Khan Help Kiran Rao In Directing Laapataa Ladies? She REVEALS Truth: ‘He Doesn’t Come To…’

Last Updated: December 01, 2024, 10:16 IST

Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) is India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category for Oscars 2025. The film is produced by Aamir Khan.

Kiran Rao reveals Aamir Khan’s ‘hands-off’ approach in direction of her films. (Pic Credit: Instagram/lostladiesfilm)

Laapataa Ladies, starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and others, has been selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category for Oscars 2025. Kiran Rao recently held an AMA session on Reddit, during which she answered her fans’ questions. One social media user wanted to know whether Aamir Khan had any involvement in the direction of her films, especially considering he has produced them.

A Reddit user asked Kiran Rao, “How much direction is done by Amir when he’s involved in a film. Especially your films because both are his own production films.” In response to this, Kiran Rao revealed that he is an extremely supportive producer, and while he gets involved with key decisions, he has a ‘hands-off’ approach in the direction of her films. “he is a really supportive producer – gets involved with key decisions such as casting and edit, but otherwise is pretty hands off, he doesn’t even come to set!,” wrote Kiran Rao. For the unversed, Kiran Rao has directed the 2011 film Dhobi Ghat, and the 2024 film Laapataa Ladies, both of which are produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Another fan asked, “Hi Kiran. How is Aamir Khan as a person?” to which she replied, “he’s cool, tells great stories, makes me laugh.” Meanwhile, another Reddit user questioned the change in the title of Laapataa Ladies. “Why did you change the name to Lost Ladies? What impact did you intend to create with that kind of a change?” asked the netizen, to which Kiran Rao replied, “its the english title of the film – we had used it for TIFF and felt its easier to remember in the Oscar campaign.”

Laapataa Ladies, starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, is a light-hearted satire on patriarchy. It revolves around two young newly married brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband’s homes.