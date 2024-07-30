Did Sai Dharam Tej Spill The Beans On His Love Life At Usha Parinayam’s Event?

All eyes are on actor Sai Dharam Tej, after his brother Varun Tej got married to Lavanya Tripathi. Several media reports have speculated that Sai Dharam Tej is currently dating Mehreen Pirzada, who works predominantly in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Punjabi Films. As per reports, the duo starred in Jawaan, which was released in 2017. Now, it is being speculated that the on-screen chemistry has turned into a real-life romance. This has created a buzz in the industry and fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to confirm the rumours. Sai Dharam Tej has recently addressed the talks about his marriage. He was recently at the pre-release event of the film Usha Parinayam, where he graced the function as a Chief Guest. When the anchor prodded about the actor’s love life, he responded with a laugh. He then shared, “It is a one-sided love. There is no response from the other end.” He continued, “If I ever like someone and before I get to talk to her, I am told, ‘You are already married, right?’ And I get surprised and ask, ‘Me? Married?’ and they reply that they saw it in the media.” From his statement, fans have concluded that Sai Dharam Tej is definitely in love and now they are curious about the mystery woman who the actor is in love with.

This is not the first time Sai Dharam Tej’s name has been linked with an actress. Previously, his name was linked to actress Regina Cassandra with whom he shared the screen in Thikka.

Sai Dharam Tej marked his debut in acting with Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham in 2014, which emerged to be a huge box-office success. He further starred in other films like Subramanyam for Sale and Supreme, which resulted in box office successes. He has also worked in Chitralahari, Prati Roju Pandage, Solo Brathuke So Better and Republic. His highest-grossing film was Virupaksha which was released in 2023. He was last seen in Samuthirakani’s Bro, which also starred Pawan Kalyan. It is a remake of Vinodhaya Sitham by the same director.