মঙ্গলবার , ১১ জুন ২০২৪ | ২৮শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Diljit Dosanjh And Neeru Bajwa Recreate Heeramandi’s Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye Dialogue In Hilarious Video

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১১, ২০২৪ ৯:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2024 06 11t091443.700 2024 06 56205479a3f49bde1d357f9f6c32ae3e


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated:

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa will next be seen in Jatt & Juliet 3. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa will next be seen in Jatt & Juliet 3. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa added their own humorous twist to one of Heeramandi’s memorable dialogues.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest series, Heeramandi, has become a sensation worldwide. Featuring a talented cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Richa Chadha, the series is lauded for its outstanding performances and gripping storyline. One particular scene featuring Sharmin Segal’s dialogue “Ek baar dekh lijiye” has gone viral.

Celebrities and social media users alike have been recreating the scene with their own unique twists. Adding to the excitement, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming Punjabi film Jatt and Juliet 3, have joined in on the fun. The two stars recently put a humorous spin on one of Heeramandi’s memorable dialogues, leaving the internet in stitches.

In the video, Diljit is seen sitting comfortably on a sofa, while Neeru sits elegantly on the floor, holding a fruit bowl for him. Instead of repeating the traditional dialogue from Bhansali’s series, Neeru adds a humorous twist. She says, “Ek bar dekh lijiye, 5-10 lakh de dijiye, deewana toh hum khud ban jayenge, aap bas apna property mere naam kar dijiye. (Just look at me once, give me Rs 5-10 lakhs, I’ll become crazy myself, if you can just transfer the property in my name).”

In Heeramandi, Sharmin Segal’s character recites the dialogue for her love interest, Nawab Tajdar Baloch, played by Taha Shah Badusha. In the series, Alamzeb says, “Ek baar dekh lijiye, deewana bana dijiye, jalne koo hain tayaar hum, parwana bana dijiye hayeee.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi delves into the lives of courtesans in Heera Mandi, Lahore, during the pre-independence era.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s Jatt and Juliet 3 is scheduled to release on June 28. The makers will drop the trailer today. Jatt & Juliet 3 is a part of the popular film franchise and promises to deliver another perfect blend of comedy, romance, and drama. The movie is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm deadbody
‘কক্সবাজার এক্সপ্রেস’ ট্রেনে কাটা পড়ে প্রাণ গেল ২ জনের
বাংলাদেশ
1718078287 photo
‘Daylight robbery’: Controversial umpiring decision and DRS loophole haunt Bangladesh in narrow T20 World Cup loss | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 2024 06 11t091443.700 2024 06 56205479a3f49bde1d357f9f6c32ae3e
Diljit Dosanjh And Neeru Bajwa Recreate Heeramandi’s Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye Dialogue In Hilarious Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm IU Islamic University Dormitory News Photo 11 06 2024
ইবির ডরমেটরি ‘দখল’ শিক্ষক-কর্মকর্তাদের, ১ বছরেও ব্যবস্থা নেই
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
untitled design 11

Radikaa Sarathkumar Ditches Sun TV To Launch New Serial On Another Channel

 GTWVTYFH6VI4FDP4ISD7S5624Y

Elon Musk now Number two in Forbes List

 wm CTG Oath Taking Ceremony 16 12 2021 3

সোনার বাংলা গড়ার শপথ নিল চট্টগ্রামও

 bangladeshi

আফগানিস্তানে উদ্ধার ৬ বাংলাদেশি আজ দেশে ফিরছেন

 received 532131302202094

জাফরুল্লাহ চৌধুরীর মৃত্যুতে জাতি দেশপ্রেমিক শ্রেষ্ঠ সন্তানকে হারালো : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 styjen ecommerce ecommerce barta

প্রিয়জনকে গিফট দেবার সহজ সমাধান অনলাইন গিফট মার্কেট প্লেস স্টাইজেন ডট গিফট

 CTG Fakhrul 5 October 2023

রোডমার্চের বহর নিয়ে চট্টগ্রামের সমাবেশে ফখরুল

 Doi kabab 1

দই কাবাব | খুব সহজে বানিয়ে ফেলুন মজাদার আইটেমটি!

 wm Khaleda Zia 14 October 2021

শুক্রবার মসজিদ-মন্দিরে খালেদা জিয়ার জন্য প্রার্থনা

 KU New VC Prof. Dr. Mahmood Hossain Photo 01

খুলনা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের নতুন উপাচার্য ড. মাহমুদ হোসেন