Diljit Dosanjh And Neeru Bajwa Recreate Heeramandi’s Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye Dialogue In Hilarious Video

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest series, Heeramandi, has become a sensation worldwide. Featuring a talented cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Richa Chadha, the series is lauded for its outstanding performances and gripping storyline. One particular scene featuring Sharmin Segal’s dialogue “Ek baar dekh lijiye” has gone viral.

Celebrities and social media users alike have been recreating the scene with their own unique twists. Adding to the excitement, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming Punjabi film Jatt and Juliet 3, have joined in on the fun. The two stars recently put a humorous spin on one of Heeramandi’s memorable dialogues, leaving the internet in stitches.

In the video, Diljit is seen sitting comfortably on a sofa, while Neeru sits elegantly on the floor, holding a fruit bowl for him. Instead of repeating the traditional dialogue from Bhansali’s series, Neeru adds a humorous twist. She says, “Ek bar dekh lijiye, 5-10 lakh de dijiye, deewana toh hum khud ban jayenge, aap bas apna property mere naam kar dijiye. (Just look at me once, give me Rs 5-10 lakhs, I’ll become crazy myself, if you can just transfer the property in my name).”

In Heeramandi, Sharmin Segal’s character recites the dialogue for her love interest, Nawab Tajdar Baloch, played by Taha Shah Badusha. In the series, Alamzeb says, “Ek baar dekh lijiye, deewana bana dijiye, jalne koo hain tayaar hum, parwana bana dijiye hayeee.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi delves into the lives of courtesans in Heera Mandi, Lahore, during the pre-independence era.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s Jatt and Juliet 3 is scheduled to release on June 28. The makers will drop the trailer today. Jatt & Juliet 3 is a part of the popular film franchise and promises to deliver another perfect blend of comedy, romance, and drama. The movie is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.