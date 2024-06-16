রবিবার , ১৬ জুন ২০২৪ | ২রা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS Silence On His First Love Amid Marriage Rumours: ‘Mera Pehla Pyaar Toh…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৬, ২০২৪ ১০:১৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
img 2 2024 04 15t135821.967 2024 04 6ed2bd96fc80e96e16eb06e371a2da22


Diljit Dosanjh talks about his 'first love.'

Diljit Dosanjh talks about his ‘first love.’

Diljit Dosanjh has been fiercely protective about his personal life. The singer is rumoured to be married.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh opened up about his ‘first love’ in a recent podcast. The Crew actor is very secretive about his personal life. While there are rumours doing the rounds that he is married and even has a child from the marriage, Diljit has chosen to not address the rumours. So when he was asked about his first love, Diljit tactfully picked his own name.

“I love myself bro. I love myself like crazy, main apne aap nu bahut pyaar karda. Toh mujhe lagta hai pehla pyaar toh main hi hoon mera (laughs). Mera pehla pyaar main hi hoon (I love myself a lot, I believe I am my own first first love),” Diljit said, in an interview with Figuring Out podcast.

When asked his take on selfless love, Diljit said, “Chalo rakhi jao fir (laughs). I believe in first loving yourself before loving others. Take care of yourself first. If you are not loved and taken care of first, how will you give that love to someone else?”

In the podcast, Diljit was also asked his take on modern love vs old school love. Diljit said that love has been evolving with changing times. “There used to be Doordarshan before, it was the only channel we had. Now, there are so many channels. Similarly, food preferences have changed, conversations have changed, era has changed,” he said.

When asked if he also believes in a checklist for his partner, Diljit replied, “I feel we should love ourself first. When an aircraft also experiences turbulence, you are asked to help yourself before helping others. Similarly, love yourself. If a person cannot love themselves, they cannot love or respect anyone else. It is important to love yourself first. People should try and prioritise their own well-being first.”

All eyes went on Diljit’s love life when an unnamed friend claimed Diljit has a wife and child in a profile piece done by Indian Express for their section, Sunday Express Eye. The friend has claimed that the Punjabi singer’s wife is an Indian-American and they share a son. “An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana,” the profile piece mentioned. The report also claims that his wife and son live in the US.

In 2019, Kiara Advani also seemingly hinted that Diljit had a child during the interviews of Good Newzz. Meanwhile, Diljit has had a memorable year. He’s making the headlines for back-to-back sold out shows, two hit films — Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila — and is set to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The singer revealed he will be performing on the show.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm kaodocd sj bazari okdcl
টিকিট কালোবাজারি: আনসার সদস্যসহ গ্রেফতার ৩
বাংলাদেশ
1718511426 photo
T20 World Cup: ‘Petrol nahi tha’: Navjot Singh Sidhu reveals super-sopper conked off during USA vs Ireland washout in Florida because it ran out of petrol
খেলাধুলা
img 2 2024 04 15t135821.967 2024 04 6ed2bd96fc80e96e16eb06e371a2da22
Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS Silence On His First Love Amid Marriage Rumours: ‘Mera Pehla Pyaar Toh…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CTG Cattle Hutt 1
ক্রেতা থাকলেও বেচাকেনা কম, বিক্রেতারা বলছেন— অ্যাগ্রোর দাপট
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
image 452057 1628500039

দেশে ২৮তম গ্যাসক্ষেত্রের সন্ধান

 holted 3

বিক্রেতা সংকটে ২ কোম্পানি হল্টেড – Corporate Sangbad

 received 1637006190138734

যোগদান করতে এসে দেখলেন কার্যালয়ে তালাবারান্দায় বসে অফিস করলেন কলেজের নবাগত অধ্যক্ষ

 download 2021 09 17T110318.926

নারীবিষয়ক মন্ত্রণালয়ে আফগান নারীদেরই ঢোকা বন্ধ

 wm Dr Dipu Moni File Photo 25 11 2020 750x563 1

অনলাইন ক্লাসে মনোযোগ দেওয়ার আহ্বান শিক্ষামন্ত্রীর

 wm Noufel 30 August 2021

সাম্প্রদায়িক শক্তিকে দাঁড়াতে দেবো না: নওফেল

 google meet

Google Meet Will Now Remove You From Empty Calls, Relocate Host Controls – News18 Bangla

 katrina kaif and vicky kaushal 5

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding, Couple Dazzles in Sabyasachi Ensembles

 LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Run

দৌড়ানোর পর যে কাজগুলোতে দেহের ক্ষতি

 Hansal Mehta Announces New Netflix Series Scoop, Based On Jigna Vora’s Book Behind The Bars In Byculla

Hansal Mehta Announces New Netflix Series Scoop, Based On Jigna Vora’s Book Behind The Bars In Byculla