Diljit Dosanjh Just Made Fan’s Day By Responding To Ticket Request For His Kolkata Show

Last Updated: November 29, 2024, 10:18 IST

It seems luck was on this fan’s side, as Diljit Dosanjh took notice and responded to his request.

Diljit Dosanjh arranged tickets for his fans. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh is creating a buzz across India with his Dil-Luminati Tour. He has already won audiences’ hearts in cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Pune. The Punjabi singer is now gearing up to light up the stage in Kolkata on November 30. Ahead of the highly anticipated performance, one lucky fan asked for passes to the Kolkata show—and it seems luck was on his side, as Diljit took notice and responded to his request.

Diljit Dosanjh’s fan named Maninder Singh Sokhi took to X (formerly Twitter) and requested, “@diljitdosanjh Bhaji, I have been wanting your show to happen in Kolkata for many years but, now when it’s happening I couldn’t get the tickets as they just sold out in a min. Please can I get 2 Tickets (for me & my sister) for your Kolkata Concert on 30th November…”

Diljit Dosanjh, known for his humble nature, quickly responded to the fan’s request with a simple message: “Done Maninder (check mark emoji).”

Fans were quick to praise the singer for his kindness, with one writing, “You have a big heart,” and another commenting, “Congratulations Maninder, lucky fan.” Diljit’s down-to-earth gesture only added to his growing admiration among fans.

While Diljit Dosanjh has been busy with his shows, he always makes time to respond to his fans. During his Delhi show, a little girl requested Diljit to sing louder so she could hear him from her house’s balcony, which was a distance away from the stadium. When her video went viral, the singer responded by gifting her and her family tickets to his second show.

After his highly anticipated Kolkata performance, Diljit Dosanjh will head to Bengaluru for a show on December 6. His Dil-Luminati Tour will continue with performances in Indore on December 8, and Chandigarh on December 14. He will culminate with a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.