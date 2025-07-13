Diljit Dosanjh Looks Unrecognisable In New Poster Of Upcoming Film Punjab 95 | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 13, 2025, 14:37 IST

The CBFC demanded 127 cuts, but there has been no further update, filmmaker Honey Trehan told NDTV.

Diljit Dosanjh Looks Unrecognisable In New Poster Of Upcoming Film Punjab 95

Diljit Dosanjh’s film Panjab 95 has faced many delays. He has been constantly sharing a lot of photos and posters to increase the excitement level among fans. Recently, he has once again shared another intense poster, which immediately went viral. Currently, he is busy shooting for Border 2 with Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty and Varun Dhawan.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Diljit Dosanjh shared a poster in which his hands are seen tied up and he is hanging. On January 23, he posted in Punjabi, hinting that the film would release soon and the truth would come out. Based on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s life, the film was asked to make 120 cuts by the censor board due to its sensitive topic.

Honey Trehan’s film ‘Punjab ’95’, starring Diljit Dosanjh as human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) since December 2022. The CBFC demanded 127 cuts, but there has been no further update, filmmaker Honey Trehan told NDTV. He stated that if the 127 cuts were made, only the trailer would remain. He disagreed with the cuts and said that he would remove his name from the film if they were enforced. He said that he understood the pressure on producers to make these cuts but felt the film would no longer reflect his direction.

While speaking with NDTV, Honey Trehan pointed out some demands by the CBFC, such as removing ‘Punjab’ from the film’s title despite it being set in Punjab. “The story is set in Punjab. Why would any sensible person remove ‘Punjab’ from the title itself? They are Punjabi cops wearing a turban, and they tell me to call them ‘Police’ and not ‘Punjab Police’. Where is the logic?” he questioned.

He also added, “They also said don’t take Indira Gandhi’s name. Okay, so then what should I call her? There’s a film called Emergency that has been made on her whole life, and I can’t even have one person take her name in the film? Why such partiality?”

Trehan clarified that his film focuses on history and Jaswant Singh Khalra’s human rights struggle, not on any political party. Having waited two and a half years, Trehan expressed his frustration over the lack of artistic freedom. “I have waited and been patient for two and a half years. If you can’t express through your art, then where is the democracy? I have no words. This is how it is right now. Beyond a point, it’s in nobody’s control,” he said.

