Diljit Dosanjh Shares Unused Footage From Chamkila As Film Clocks One Year, Fans Say ‘Best Movie’ | Watch

Last Updated: April 13, 2025, 09:35 IST

Diljit Dosanjh celebrates one year of Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila has completed one year. The film, based on Punjab’s singer, won many awards and hearts when it was released. And on this special milestone, the actor shared unused footage from the film. It went viral in no time, and fans called it the ‘best movie. ’

Taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit shared a video in which we can see him and Parineeti getting ready for the song sequence. He checks the music notes while Parineeti is wearing earrings and getting ready. “Kai Akhadey Shoot Kitey c Film Lai.. Kush Montages Type v Shoot Kitey c @imtiazaliofficial Sir Ne.. Ona Vichon Ek Akhadey Da Scene Kai Vaar Odan Hee Boli Jande C.. Just For Reactions.. Galti Falti Maaf Kareo. Chamkila Forever!!! gratitude and love on one year of Amar Singh Chamkila on @netflix_in,” read the caption.

As soon as the video was shared, fans rushed to comment. Many called it best movie. One of the fans wrote, “Have watched it 200 times. Best movie.” Another wrote, “This movie made me believe again in my abilities and love for music.”

Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila was one of the most talked-about and acclaimed films of last year, offering a deep dive into the life of the legendary Punjabi singer, often hailed as the “Elvis Presley of Punjab.” When Imtiaz set out to craft this biographical drama, he was clear about one thing—this would not be a crime film. Rather than focusing on the tragic assassination of Chamkila, he chose to celebrate the artist’s unwavering passion for music.

Speaking of Amar Singh Chamkila, released on April 12 last year, the film starred Diljit Dosanjh as the Punjabi singer and Parineeti Chopra as his second wife and singing partner Amarjot Kaur. The story revealed how Chamkila’s controversial songs and his immense success ultimately led to his and Amarjot’s assassination in 1988.