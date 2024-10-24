বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৪ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ৮ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Dimple Kapadia REFUSES To Pose With Twinkle Khanna: ‘I Don’t Pose With Juniors…’ | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৪, ২০২৪ ১২:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Dimple Kapadia REFUSES To Pose With Twinkle Khanna: ‘I Don’t Pose With Juniors…’ | Watch


Last Updated:

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna shines at Dimple Kapadia’s Go Noni Go premiere in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at the premiere of Go Noni Go in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at the premiere of Go Noni Go in Mumbai.

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna turned heads at the premiere of veteran actress Dimple Kapadia’s film Go Noni Go, held on October 23 at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024. The duo arrived in style, showcasing their signature fashion sense on the red carpet.

Twinkle opted for a stunning yellow saree that radiated elegance and paired it with a beautiful hair accessory that completed her traditional look. Akshay complemented her style perfectly, dressed in a sharp grey suit with a crisp white shirt. The couple was all smiles as they posed for photographers.

While the couple’s appearance was noteworthy, it was Dimple Kapadia’s playful interaction with the paparazzi that stole the spotlight. A video shared by Viral Bhayani captured the moment when the paps requested Dimple to pose alongside her daughter Twinkle after the film’s screening. In a cheeky response, Dimple quipped, “I don’t pose with juniors. Only seniors.” Her witty remark sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans enjoying the light-hearted exchange. One user joked, “Hahahaha because she doesn’t want to look old when standing next to juniors!” while another chimed in, “Everyone is becoming Jaya Bachchan.”

Go Noni Go, produced by Twinkle Khanna and co-produced by Applause Entertainment, features Dimple Kapadia in a lead role. The film also stars Manav Kaul and Athiya Shetty.

In the days leading up to the premiere, Twinkle took to Instagram to share her excitement about the film’s screening at MAMI. She reflected on the journey of GO NONI GO, which began as a story she started writing at eighteen and completed in her forties. The tale was adapted for the stage nearly a decade ago, enjoying a successful run, and is now making its third incarnation as a film. Twinkle expressed her hope that the movie would celebrate themes of love, laughter, and second chances, making the premiere a highly anticipated event for fans and film enthusiasts alike.

News movies Dimple Kapadia REFUSES To Pose With Twinkle Khanna: ‘I Don’t Pose With Juniors…’ | Watch



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Digha Cyclone Latest Updates | ধেয়ে আসছে তীব্র গতির ঘূর্ণিঝড় দানা! আগামী ৪৮ ঘণ্টা কেমন থাকবে দিঘার আবহাওয়া? জানুন
Digha Cyclone Latest Updates | ধেয়ে আসছে তীব্র গতির ঘূর্ণিঝড় দানা! আগামী ৪৮ ঘণ্টা কেমন থাকবে দিঘার আবহাওয়া? জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Dimple Kapadia REFUSES To Pose With Twinkle Khanna: ‘I Don’t Pose With Juniors…’ | Watch
Dimple Kapadia REFUSES To Pose With Twinkle Khanna: ‘I Don’t Pose With Juniors…’ | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
সাগর দ্বীপ থেকে দূরত্ব ৫০০ কিমি!সমুদ্রে ফুঁসছে সাইক্লোন,মিটলেই নামবে ঠান্ডা
সাগর দ্বীপ থেকে দূরত্ব ৫০০ কিমি!সমুদ্রে ফুঁসছে সাইক্লোন,মিটলেই নামবে ঠান্ডা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
রাহু-শনির শক্তিশালী পরিবর্তন রাজযোগ! অক্টোবরেই তুলকালাম, টাকার পৃথিবীতে তিন রাশি
রাহু-শনির শক্তিশালী পরিবর্তন রাজযোগ! অক্টোবরেই তুলকালাম, টাকার পৃথিবীতে তিন রাশি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Jacqueline Fernandez’s Assets Worth Rs 7 Cr Attached In Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Assets Worth Rs 7 Cr Attached In Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case

 সার্ক চেম্বারের সভাপতি হচ্ছেন এফবিসিসিআই সভাপতি জসিম উদ্দিন

সার্ক চেম্বারের সভাপতি হচ্ছেন এফবিসিসিআই সভাপতি জসিম উদ্দিন

 Fortnight Left to Go for Kolkata Civic Polls, BJP Refrains from Projecting Mayoral Face

Fortnight Left to Go for Kolkata Civic Polls, BJP Refrains from Projecting Mayoral Face

 Nimrit Calls Shalin ‘Cheapster’; Ankit, Priyanka, Sumbul New Contenders for ‘Raja-Rani’

Nimrit Calls Shalin ‘Cheapster’; Ankit, Priyanka, Sumbul New Contenders for ‘Raja-Rani’

 Taapsee Pannu Hugs Mathias Boe At Mandap In Video From Wedding; SRK ‘Vents’ Anger At Juhi Chawla During IPL

Taapsee Pannu Hugs Mathias Boe At Mandap In Video From Wedding; SRK ‘Vents’ Anger At Juhi Chawla During IPL

 Harmanpreet, Gurjit, Sreejesh in short-list for FIH annual honours | Hockey News

Harmanpreet, Gurjit, Sreejesh in short-list for FIH annual honours | Hockey News

 আবার করোনা আক্রান্ত মির্জা ফখরুল

আবার করোনা আক্রান্ত মির্জা ফখরুল

 এবার কানাডার আকাশে ‘অজ্ঞাত বস্তু’, গুলিতে ভূপাতিত

এবার কানাডার আকাশে ‘অজ্ঞাত বস্তু’, গুলিতে ভূপাতিত

 Destiny’s Child: Siraj’s phenomenal rise from Maidan cricket to being Team India’s bowling spearhead | Cricket News

Destiny’s Child: Siraj’s phenomenal rise from Maidan cricket to being Team India’s bowling spearhead | Cricket News

 Here’s How you can Manage Weight Gain During Recovery

Here’s How you can Manage Weight Gain During Recovery