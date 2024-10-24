Dimple Kapadia REFUSES To Pose With Twinkle Khanna: ‘I Don’t Pose With Juniors…’ | Watch

Last Updated: October 23, 2024, 23:57 IST

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna shines at Dimple Kapadia’s Go Noni Go premiere in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at the premiere of Go Noni Go in Mumbai.

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna turned heads at the premiere of veteran actress Dimple Kapadia’s film Go Noni Go, held on October 23 at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024. The duo arrived in style, showcasing their signature fashion sense on the red carpet.

Twinkle opted for a stunning yellow saree that radiated elegance and paired it with a beautiful hair accessory that completed her traditional look. Akshay complemented her style perfectly, dressed in a sharp grey suit with a crisp white shirt. The couple was all smiles as they posed for photographers.

While the couple’s appearance was noteworthy, it was Dimple Kapadia’s playful interaction with the paparazzi that stole the spotlight. A video shared by Viral Bhayani captured the moment when the paps requested Dimple to pose alongside her daughter Twinkle after the film’s screening. In a cheeky response, Dimple quipped, “I don’t pose with juniors. Only seniors.” Her witty remark sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans enjoying the light-hearted exchange. One user joked, “Hahahaha because she doesn’t want to look old when standing next to juniors!” while another chimed in, “Everyone is becoming Jaya Bachchan.”

Go Noni Go, produced by Twinkle Khanna and co-produced by Applause Entertainment, features Dimple Kapadia in a lead role. The film also stars Manav Kaul and Athiya Shetty.

In the days leading up to the premiere, Twinkle took to Instagram to share her excitement about the film’s screening at MAMI. She reflected on the journey of GO NONI GO, which began as a story she started writing at eighteen and completed in her forties. The tale was adapted for the stage nearly a decade ago, enjoying a successful run, and is now making its third incarnation as a film. Twinkle expressed her hope that the movie would celebrate themes of love, laughter, and second chances, making the premiere a highly anticipated event for fans and film enthusiasts alike.