Disha Patani Flaunts Hot Curves In Skintight Strapless Gown With Thigh-high Slit, Video Goes Viral

Disha Patani knows how to turn heads, and she did just that at a fashion gala in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actress, known for her bold and glamorous style, arrived on the red carpet in a stunning gown that left fans in awe. As always, Disha posed confidently for the paparazzi, showing off her incredible look and setting the internet ablaze.

Her outfit for the night was a showstopper—a shimmering, body-hugging gown in an icy blue hue, adorned with intricate crystal embellishments. The gown featured a plunging sweetheart neckline that showcased Disha’s enviable figure, while the glittering details added a dash of elegance and drama. The thigh-high slit on one side gave the ensemble a sultry edge, highlighting her toned legs and making her the centre of attention.

With her hair styled in a chic, tousled updo and soft waves framing her face, Disha kept her makeup subtle yet striking. A hint of highlighter, nude lipstick, and smokey eyes completed her flawless red carpet look. Her natural glow and radiant smile made her an absolute vision, proving once again why she’s a favourite at fashion events.

Unsurprisingly, the moment she appeared, fans couldn’t stop drooling over her daring look. A video of her strutting down the red carpet has gone viral, with social media users raving about her style. The comments section was flooded with compliments, with one fan calling her “the queen of the red carpet,” while another said, “Disha can pull off anything, and we’re obsessed!”

On the personal front, Disha recently shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her close friend, actress Mouni Roy, on Instagram. Along with a series of vacation photos from Thailand, Disha wrote a touching note, calling Mouni her “sister from another mister.” Their strong bond, which blossomed during The Entertainers tour in 2023, continues to capture the hearts of their fans.

Work-wise, Disha Patani was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. Her next film, Kanguva, where she will star opposite Suriya, is set to release on October 10, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she brings to the screen next.