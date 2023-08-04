শুক্রবার , ৪ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২০শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Divorce of Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik subject of speculation again after Malik changes Insta bio | Off the field News

আগস্ট ৪, ২০২৩ ৫:২২ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: The celebrity couple, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, has been at the center of separation rumors due to recent activity on their social media accounts.

Despite ongoing speculations about their divorce since last year, the highly regarded athletes have refrained from making any public statements regarding the matter, leaving their fans and followers to speculate on social media.
The wedding of Sania and Shoaib in 2010 had captured immense attention from fans in both countries, and their rumored separation has continued to be a topic of interest.

Interestingly, amidst all the discussions surrounding their divorce, the two sports icons joined forces as hosts on a Pakistani reality TV show called “The Mirza Malik Show,” where they interviewed various Pakistani celebrities together.
The couple is blessed with a son named Izhaan Malik, born in October 2018, adding another dimension to their personal journey.
However, recent developments on Friday reignited discussions about the status of their relationship, as Malik removed the reference to Mirza from his Instagram bio, sparking further speculation about their possible separation.
The 41-year-old Pakistani all-rounder removed ‘Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza’ reference from his Instagram bio, triggering reactions from fans. Now it says, “Father to One True Blessing.”

1

The 36-year-old Sania, who retired from professional tennis by playing an exhibition match in Hyderabad in March, has also deleted Malik’s pictures from her Instagram account.
“Sania and Shoaib both believe that since it’s their personal life, they don’t wish to make any official statement either separately or jointly. We would appreciate if their privacy is respected,” said a family source adding that their priority is their son Izhaan.
(With PTI inputs)





