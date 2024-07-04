Divya Dutta Praises Ranvir Shorey For Joining Bigg Boss Despite Film Scarcity: ‘He Must Be Refusing Work’

Ranvir Shorey, a contestant on the Anil Kapoor-hosted Bigg Boss OTT season three, expressed his predicament on the show. While introducing himself to Shivani Kumari, he candidly stated, “I am an actor. I did my first film in 1999. If I had work, why would I be here today?” Now Divya Dutta has mentioned that when a seasoned actor suddenly faces a scarcity of work offers, it’s often due to the industry’s shift toward the latest “flavour of the season.” Her comments came in response to inquiries about the industry dynamics, particularly in light of Ranvir’s revelation.

During an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Divya Dutta was asked to shed light on why an experienced actor like Ranvir Shorey, renowned for his roles in acclaimed indie films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Mithya, and Bheja Fry, finds himself out of work. Divya explained, “Here we have a lot of flavours of the season. It is like if you keep a diamond here, then everyone will want that and then in the next five-six films you will see the same actor. Then, their attention will shift, and they will look at the next diamond. So, it is rotating, but my case was different, I have been consistent maybe because I divide my work.”

She continued, “I am sure he refuses a lot of work, too, because he is such a fabulous actor. It can’t be like he is not getting work, especially with OTT coming in. But an actor also has that will, where they feel they don’t want to do certain roles. Maybe he is going through that phase.”

In a previous interview with PTI, Ranvir Shorey opened up about the challenges he faces in securing the roles he aspires to and his selective approach towards work. He stated, “I never wanted to be a hero or be the leading man who is doing the same thing in every film. I thrive on wanting to do different roles and be different human beings in different circumstances. That is my game and that is my challenge.”

He added, “With OTT you have a platform to reach your audience without theatres. Earlier there was no other way than theatres which had a fixed number of shows, fixed people controlling and exploiting it. For smaller players it is difficult to foot in.”

Ranvir made his acting debut with Shashilal Nair’s Ek Choti Si Love Story featuring Manisha Koirala in the lead role. He was last seen in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.