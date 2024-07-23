মঙ্গলবার , ২৩ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৮ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Divya Khosla Kumar Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Tishaa Kumar: ‘You’ll Remain in Our Hearts Forever’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৩, ২০২৪ ৪:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Divya Khosla Kumar mourns Tishaa Kumar's death.

Divya Khosla Kumar, wife of film producer Bhushan Kumar and a noted actress, took to Instagram to mourn the tragic loss of her sister-in-law Tishaa Kumar.

Bollywood is reeling from the loss of Tishaa Kumar, the 21-year-old daughter of former actor and T-Series co-owner Krishan Kumar. Tishaa, who succumbed to cancer last week, was laid to rest in Vile Parle on Monday. Despite the heavy rains, many celebrities from the Hindi film industry braved the weather to pay their final respects to the young star kid.

Divya Khosla Kumar, wife of film producer Bhushan Kumar and a noted actress and filmmaker, took to Instagram to mourn the tragic loss of her sister-in-law. Sharing a heartfelt tribute, Divya posted a series of photos from a vacation with Tishaa and her mother Tanya Singh. In her moving message, she wrote, “Tishaa, you will remain in our hearts forever gone so soon. @tanyasingghofficial may God give you the strength to go through this most painful loss.”

A prayer meet organised in Mumbai today saw the attendance of several Bollywood stars, including Bobby Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Kartik Aaryan, who came to offer their condolences and support to the Kumar family.

A devastated Krishan was spotted making his way to the funeral ground to perform the last rites of his daughter. He was supported by his friends. His wife Tanya was also spotted at the funeral venue. Seen among the mourners were actors Riteish Deshmukh and Saiee Manjrekar, along with filmmaker Farah Khan, director Sajid Khan, and members of the Nadiadwala family.

In the wake of Tishaa’s passing, T-Series released a public statement requesting privacy for the grieving family. The statement read, “Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected.”

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

