Divyanka Tripathi Meets With Accident; Husband Vivek Dahiya Cancels Live Session, Rushes to Hospital

Television star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has met with an accident, the actress’ publicist informed her and husband Vivek Dahiya’s fans on Instagram. The PR team hasn’t divulged too many details, but revealed that Divyanka is now “under medical care”.

Taking to its official Instagram handle, Soapbox PR team shared, “We’re sorry to announce that Vivek’s live session scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till further notice. Divyanka had an accident a few hours back and is now under medical care. Vivek is with her as she recovers. We thank you for your understanding and support. And join us in wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery. Vivek is eager to connect with all of you soon.”

This comes months after Divyanka underwent surgery for two ligament tears in August last year. Sharing a video of her journey from getting a surgery done until bouncing back in a nutshell, Divyanka wrote, “The moment I decided to get 2 of my very old complete ligaments tear corrected, I started strengthening my body for the upcoming trauma and lull by working out in a focused manner. I planned my physio carefully so that I can bounce back timely. @vivekdahiya was a sweetheart, not letting my smile fade even for a moment. My take away, if you don’t take something to be a low point, it won’t be! You may fall but plan well to bounce back.”

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi met on the sets of their popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and hit it off instantly. They tied the knot on July 8, 2016. While Divyanka made her television debut in 2006 with the drama Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Vivek’s first television role came in 2013 as the lead in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. They also participated together in Nach Baliye 8.

Divyanka Tripathi is currently seen in ‘Adrishyam’ as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It also features Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma.